What a night for Cliftonville's Liverpool supporting boss Paddy McLaughlin

He needed a few minutes to catch his breath but when he did Paddy McLaughlin heaped praise on his Cliftonville side following their incredible win over Coleraine on Tuesday night.

While Liverpool, the team McLaughlin supports in England, were pulling off an sensational comeback win of their own against Barcelona, the Belfast Reds were writing their own headlines as they fought back to secure a winner takes all Europa League battle with Glentoran on Saturday.

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin

"Coleraine were better than us for the first half an hour of the game and deservedly were in front," he said.

"I wasn't happy with how we started the match, I thought we were too slow and sluggish, and we couldn't deal with the threat of Coleraine.

"If you start slow against a good side they will punish you, and that's what happened.

"The boys showed great character to get back into the game.

"The first goal was vital, it gave us the belief we could go on and score again.

"The boys were fantastic after they scored the first goal and they showed great bravery across the pitch.

"Ryan Curran showed great bottle to go and hit that penalty in injury time, they all deserve so much credit."

And what of the Merseyside Reds? "That's the icing on top of the cake tonight," said McLaughlin when he heard the result from Anfield!