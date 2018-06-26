What to expect today at the World Cup today: can Argentina rescue their tournament? | France hoping to top group | Iceland aim to keep the dream alive

Two more groups will be settled as the World Cup continues today - and here is what to look out for in Groups C and D.

World Cup

Can Argentina rescue their tournament?

Two-times champions Argentina have been in turmoil since their 3-0 thrashing by Croatia last Thursday left them on the brink of elimination. There have been reports that coach Jorge Sampaoli has not only lost the dressing room, but that the players wanted him removed before their final game against Nigeria. He remains in charge but he needs his big players, notably Lionel Messi, to fire in this must win game in St Petersburg.

Nigeria will be no pushovers

In theory, Nigeria’s victory over Iceland on Friday made the equation a little simpler for Argentina as it prevented them falling three points behind second spot in Group D. In practice, however, it may have done anything but as the Super Eagles came alive. Ahmed Musa scored two outstanding goals and the pace of their attack suggests Argentina will have their work cut out.

Iceland hope to keep dream alive

After claiming a draw against Argentina, Iceland may have sensed another unlikely chance to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament after their heroics at Euro 2016. Their loss to Nigeria has dealt that hope a hefty blow and now they will need to beat form side Croatia in Rostov-on-Don to keep the dream alive. It seems unlikely but, as Roy Hodgson will attest, they can still spring a surprise.

France bidding to top group

France are already heading through to the knockout stages and will want to ensure they do so as Group C winners by avoiding defeat against Denmark in Moscow. A draw would actually suit Denmark too, as it would put them out of reach of Australia in second place. There is some incentive to push for victory, though, as it would see them avoid Croatia in the next round.

Aussies cling to slender hope

With just one point compared to Denmark’s four, Australia need to beat Peru and hope for a favour from France. It is not completely out of the question but they face a Peru side who, despite having failed to register a point or goal, have been one of the livelier sides in Russia. They will want to bow out with something to their names.