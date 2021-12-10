The Champions League draw takes place on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the draws and what teams have qualified for the last 16.

When is the Champions League last 16 draw?

The Champions League Draw takes place on Monday, December 13 at 11am GMT.

Where can I watch the Champions League last 16 draw?

Uefa's website is live streaming the draw, you can watch it live here.

You can also watch the draw live on BT Sport 1HD beginning at 10.45am.

Which teams are in the Champions League last 16 draw?

The draw includes the 16 teams that have qualified from the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The 16 teams in the draw are:

Ajax (NED)

Bayern (GER)

Juventus (ITA)

Liverpool (ENG)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

Manchester City (ENG)

Manchester United (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Atlético (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ENG)

Inter (ITA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Salzburg (AUT)

Sporting CP (POR)

Villarreal (ESP)

When is the Champions League round of 16?

The first matches are scheduled for February15, 16, 22 and 23, 2022 with the second matches on March 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022.

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final is on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Who can Chelsea play?

Chelsea can play Ajax, Bayern, LOSC, Real Madrid.

Who can Liverpool play?

Liverpool can play Benfica, Inter, Paris, Salzburg, Sporting, Villarreal

Who can Manchester United play?

Manchester United can play Atlético, Benfica, Inter, Paris, Salzburg, Sporting

Who can Manchester City play?

Manchester City can play Atlético, Benfica, Inter, Salzburg, Sporting, Villarreal