Winger Gavin Whyte scores wonder goal for Oxford United

Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte scored a stunning equaliser in Oxford United’s 1-1 draw at Charlton Athletic, last night.

The former Crusaders man ensured Karl Robinson’s side have now gone three games unbeaten in their last few encounter in the Sky Bet League One.

“We needed something special and I’m buzzing I did it,” he told the Oxford Mail.

“I actually thought it was hitting the post with the angle I was at, but you don’t care when it goes in.

“When I was away internationally I could have scored a couple but it’s something I need to add to my game.

“I don’t think it was my best. I scored a few crackers for Crusaders, but it was a special goal and I’ll not forget it any time soon.”

Whyte admitted there was some disappointment they had not made the most of their chances late on to win the game.

He said: “The first half wasn’t so good, but we just needed a spark. The boys came out in the second half and they were brilliant.

“We’re a confident team and will go into every game thinking we can get something out of it.

“Charlton are a massive club and they were probably the favourites, but we dug deep, got a point and probably should have won it.”