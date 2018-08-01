World cup idea excites Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill believes it would be a dream come true if the World Cup Finals were to come here in 2030.

O’Neill was talking after the news that the prospect of England hosting the 2030 World Cup has taken a significant step forward with confirmation the Football Association’s board has approved a feasibility study into becoming Europe’s only bid for the tournament.

And it seems a joint bid with Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales could be on the cards.

O’Neill says it would be a great boost for the game in Northern Ireland if the World Cup Finals came to these shores.

“I think it would be huge and no better example is the World Cup that has just passed - Russia.

“I think people’s perception of Russia has changed quite a bit from the World Cup because there people embraced the tournament.

“And to get an event of that stature here in Northern ireland would be huge. The public here are brilliant at backing any sporting event and you will see that at Windsor Park in a few weeks when Carl Frampton fights here. It would just be fantastic if we could be part of if,” he added.

O’Neill thinks the National Stadium would be suitable to host matches.

“I think it is very positive news, but it is a long way off. I’m not sure I will be in charge at that time,” he told BBC NI.

“It is a very positive thing and we have a fantastic stadium here and certainly in the UK they certainly have the stadiums to host a World Cup. There is no doubt about that and if that is the case it would great to be a part of that.”