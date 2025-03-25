Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has commented on playing Germany yet again

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill is expecting a “stiff” test in World Cup qualifying after it was confirmed they will come up against familiar foes Germany once again.

The Green and White Army have faced Germany five times during O’Neill’s tenure as Northern Ireland boss and have yet to pick up a result against the four-time World Cup champions.

The two countries are set to meet again as Germany were confirmed in Northern Ireland’s qualifying group after Julian Nagelsmann’s side overcame Italy 5-4 on aggregate in the quarter-final of the Nations League.

Germany and Northern Ireland will be joined in their group by Slovakia and Luxembourg as they all aim to reach next summer's tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

When asked about pitting his wits against the Germans yet again, O’Neill told BBC Sport NI: "It'll be a tough, tough challenge.

"You're probably wanting to avoid Germany but we have to embrace the challenge.

"A group with ourselves, Slovakia, Luxembourg and now Germany at the top of that, will provide the stiffest of tests for us.”

He added: "It's as tough as we could get, let's be honest

"We've played them in my previous reign. We had five games against them and we never managed to take anything.

"I think in a lot of those games we gave a good account of ourselves."

O’Neill’s men start their qualification bid on September 4 as they are the visitors to Luxembourg before clashing away in Germany three days later.

October will then see Northern Ireland try to make the most of home comforts against Slovakia (10th) and Germany (13th).

The group then comes to a close in November as Slovakia plays host on the 14th, with the last contest seeing Luxembourg visit Windsor Park on the 17th.

During this current international window, Northern Ireland drew with Switzerland and will take on Sweden tonight.

The big assignments are set to continue as O’Neill confirmed they will take on Denmark away from home in an international friendly in June, with fixture details yet to be released.

A further friendly at home against Iceland has already been pencilled into the calendar for June 10.

When asked about the June double-header, O’Neill hopes that playing countries at a high level will pay dividends for the World Cup qualifying campaign.

He stated to Sport NI: "We'll have had a real Scandinavian flavour between March and June.

"Again, a good test. We played them recently in [qualifying for] Euro 2024 and it's good exposure for the team.