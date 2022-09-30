Thomas McKenna, 62, with a given address at Maghaberry Prison, is a former postman and a former treasurer of Crossmaglen Rangers GAA club.

After his conviction at Belfast Crown Court this week, GAA President Larry McCarthy said he wanted to acknowledge and express his “admiration” for the victims and the courage they had shown by coming forward.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the GAA I wish to apologise to his many victims in Crossmaglen Rangers, and to their families, for the hurt that has been caused by this abuse and to assure them that the GAA will continue to support them on an on-going basis,” he said.

Former Croassmaglen Rangers GAA club treasurer Thomas McKenna has pleaded guilty to 139 serious sexual offences this week. Photo: Pacemaker.

Mr McCarthy said that current safeguarding policies were “comprehensive in content and robust in application” but urged clubs to remain vigilant when safeguarding children.

It took almost 30 minutes for the charges to be put to him in court on Thursday, the BBC reported.

He pleaded guilty to 139 serious sexual offences against 20 male victims in court this week. He had previously pleaded guilty to 23 charges including 18 counts of voyeurism, four indecent assaults and one count of taking an indecent image of a child.

Judge Patricia Smyth told McKenna he had abused “vulnerable young men” and added he would be “punished severely.”

She said: “By your pleas of guilty you have admitted a catalogue of terrible offences against vulnerable young men,”

Referring to a number of his victims who were watching the court case remotely, the judge added: “I praise your courage in coming forward to disclose these terrible crimes.

“Today you have all been vindicated. By coming forward and being determined to see this brought to a conclusion, each of you has done a very great public service.”

She added that she hoped the victims’ vindication “will bring some peace of mind to those of you who continue to suffer grievously”.

