Scottie Scheffler says winning the Open championship provides him with "a special feeling" after getting his hands on the Claret Jug for the first time.

After topping the leaderboard heading into the third round, the American never let go of his lead over the next 36 holes, winning by four strokes ahead of compatriot Harris English.

It marks the fourth major triumph of Scheffler's career and the world number one recognised the significance of his latest success in front of big crowds at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

"It's a very special feeling,” he stated. “It takes a lot of work to get to this point in my career.

"This was a tough week. It was challenging. The golf course was playing really tough, and I had to focus very hard over the course of the weekend.

"Really the only blemish over the last 36 holes was the double bogey on 8, but I did a good job of resetting and coming back with a birdie on 9."

On Tuesday Scheffler gave a surprisingly revealing press conference at which he admitted being successful at golf did not fulfil him and he prioritises being a good husband and father over anything.

After winning the Claret Jug he felt his comments were taken out of context and insisted he was not disrespecting the game or making light of his achievements.

“I think it really underestimates what I was trying to communicate. Maybe I didn’t do as effective of a job as I hoped to in communicating that,” he added.

“At the end of the day, I have a tremendous amount of gratitude towards moments like these.

“I literally worked my entire life to become good at this game and play this game for a living. It’s one of my greatest joys of my life to compete out here.

“To be able to win The Open Championship here at Portrush is a feeling that’s really hard to describe.

“This is amazing to win the Open Championship, but at the end of the day, having success in life, whether it be in golf, work, whatever it is, that’s not what fulfils the deepest desires of your heart.