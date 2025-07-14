Chris Gotterup admits Scottish Open success - and Open Championship qualification - will take time to sink in

Chris Gotterup admits it will take some time for the magnitude of his Scottish Open success – which gained him entry into this week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush – to sink in.

The 25-year-old claimed his maiden DP World Tour title in North Berwick, seeing off the challenge of Rory McIlroy, who finished two shots behind in a tie for second with Marco Penge.

Gotterup was one of the final three players to secure their spot at The Open, which is returning to Northern Ireland for the first time since 2019, completing the field of 156 alongside Nicolai Hojgaard and Matti Schmid through the Open Qualifying Series.

The Open Qualifying Series offered golfers from around the world an opportunity to seal a place in Portrush with the highest-placed finishers at various competitions who were not already exempt making it in.

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Chris Gotterup of the United States poses for a photograph with the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 trophy after winning the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Gotterup started 2025 sitting 191st in the world rankings and moved up 109 places into 49th following his Scottish Open success, and that could rise even further if he produces a solid performance this week.

"I mean, obviously, amazing,” he reflected. “But yeah, I know this tournament is special to Scotland and everyone in the golf world for the most part.

"I mean, you look at the names on the board, they have it in the gym every day, and I’m happy to put my name up next to those guys.

"It won't settle in until everything kind of works out. We'll be going up to Portrush (on Monday). Be right back at it. It will be nice when I get back home at some point and really settle in and process all that happened today.”

Gotterup and McIlroy entered Sunday’s final round tied for the lead, but his six birdies compared to McIlroy’s three ensured the American came out on top.

"I knew it was going to be a battle and Rory is one of the best to ever do it,” he added. “Happy I edged him out.

"It wasn't going to be an easy day. There was a pretty bunched – there's bunch of guys at nine. So I knew someone was going to do something.