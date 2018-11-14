Cormac Sharvin chases down European Tour Card

Northern Ireland’s Cormac Sharvin is just sitting outside the top 25 going into the final round of the European Tour Qualifying School.

The Ardglass player is tied at 32nd after carding a 66 yesterday at the event in Spain leaving him two off the mark at 13 under.

Moynihan was suffering with a back injury earlier in the week but has seemingly shrugged it off as the gruelling six-round event goes on, rolling in five birdies yesterday to sign for a second 66 of the week and make good inroads into securing the playing status which he lost at the end of last season.

Sharvin is just behind Ireland’s Gavin Moyniha, who looks sure of securing his card after also firing a bogey-free 66 yesterday, leaving him at 16-under par and sharing 15th place.

Moynihan and Sharvin have secured Challenge Tour cards for next year after making the cut in Tarragona but hopes still remain for them of securing the bigger prize of a full Tour card.

South Africa’s Zander Lombard, France’s Romain Langasque and American Kurt Kitayama currently share the lead.