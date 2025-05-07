Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rory McIlroy believes “defeating my own mind” was key to winning the Masters and will take “nothing but positive vibes” into next week’s US PGA Championship.

McIlroy’s thrilling victory at Augusta National made him just the sixth player to complete a career grand slam and came on his 11th attempt to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in golf’s most exclusive club.

It was a victory which many observers had doubted would ever happen given McIlroy’s long major drought, especially after he had failed to convert a two-shot lead late in the final round of last year’s US Open at Pinehurst.

And the world number two almost squandered a five-shot lead with eight holes to play before beating Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose with a birdie on the first play-off hole.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates winning the Masters last month at Augusta National. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“I always had hope,” McIlroy insisted ahead of his title defence in the Truist Championship.

“I wasn’t going to show up at Augusta and feel like I couldn’t win. The week that I feel like that I’ll go up there for the Champions Dinner and swan around in my green jacket, but I won’t be playing.

“Yeah, I always had hope. I always felt like I had the game. And I think, as everyone saw on that back nine on Sunday, it was about getting over… I don’t know what the right phrase is, but defeating my own mind was sort of the big thing for me and getting over that hurdle.

“Look, I’m just glad that it’s done. I don’t want to ever have to go back to that Sunday afternoon again. I’m glad that I finished the way I did and we can all move on with our lives.”

McIlroy enjoyed a deliberately low-key week of celebrations after the Masters, both in England – to see the house he is having built – and Northern Ireland, where he admitted he and mother Rosie were “both a mess for a few minutes” as the emotions kicked in.

The world number two then finished 12th in the defence of his Zurich Classic title with close friend Shane Lowry before fulfilling more media obligations in New York, but is keen to get back to business as usual, especially now he is free of what he called the “burden” of chasing the career grand slam.

McIlroy has also won four times at Quail Hollow, which hosts next week’s US PGA Championship and has forced the Truist Championship – formerly the Wells Fargo Championship – to move to Philadelphia Cricket Club this year.

“I’m obviously going to feel more comfortable and a lot less pressure, and I’m also going back to a venue that I love,” McIlroy said when asked about the year’s second major.

“It’s nothing but positive vibes going in there next week with what happened a few weeks ago and then with my history there and how well I’ve played at Quail.

“Yeah, it probably will feel a little bit different. I probably won’t be quite as on edge as I have been for the last few years when I’ve been at major championships.