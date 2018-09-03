FADE AWAY: Rory McIlroy failed in his Dell Technologies Championsbid bid

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy saw his challenge for the Dell Technologies Championship fade away during the final round on Monday.

A five-under par 66 third round saw him close the gap on the leading group to four shots on Sunday.

But a final round of 70 - one under par - saw him finish 10-under overall six shots behind winner American Bryson DeChambeau.

Meanwhile, US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk will name his first three wild cards on Tuesday and appears to initially have a far more straightforward decision than European counterpart Thomas Bjorn.

While Bjorn could have as many as 10 genuine contenders from which to select his four wild cards on Wednesday, Furyk looks set to opt for Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, the players who finished ninth, 10th and 11th in qualifying.

It is only the identity of his final wild card, to be named after the third FedEx Cup play-off event on September 10, which will be causing Furyk a headache with the likes of Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau, Kevin Kisner and Zach Johnson in the frame.

Europe are to reveal their four wild cards on Wednesday.