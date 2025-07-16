GALLERY: Best pictures from Wednesday's action at The Open as local hero Rory McIlroy makes time for fans at Royal Portrush

Published 16th Jul 2025
Wednesday marked the final practice session ahead of The Open getting underway at Royal Portrush with Rory McIlroy amongst the star names applying the finishing touches to their game prior to Thursday’s opening round.

McIlroy will tee off at 3:10pm alongside Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood while another Northern Irishman, Tom McKibbin, is involved in the first trio taking to the course at 6:35am.

This week’s Open is Northern Ireland’s biggest-ever sporting event with 278,000 spectators flocking to the iconic Dunluce links and excitement for the competitive action continued to build on Wednesday.

All of the world’s best were out on the course, including McIlroy, who played nine holes and was honing his skills in the practice grounds ahead of his bid to win a sixth major title.

Fans from all around the world have travelled to Northern Ireland for The Open and there was a cracking atmosphere in Portrush – here are the best photos from the course.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy signs autographs for fans beside the 9th green during practice ahead of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

1. Wednesday at The Open

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy signs autographs for fans beside the 9th green during practice ahead of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Fans react as they wait for Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland (not pictured) during a practice round prior to The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club

2. Wednesday at The Open

Fans react as they wait for Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland (not pictured) during a practice round prior to The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club Photo: Alex Slitz

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy signs autographs for fans beside the ninth green during Wednesday's practice session

3. Wednesday at The Open

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy signs autographs for fans beside the ninth green during Wednesday's practice session Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Spectators watch the action from beside the 1st green during practice ahead of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

4. Wednesday at The Open

Spectators watch the action from beside the 1st green during practice ahead of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

