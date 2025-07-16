McIlroy will tee off at 3:10pm alongside Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood while another Northern Irishman, Tom McKibbin, is involved in the first trio taking to the course at 6:35am.

This week’s Open is Northern Ireland’s biggest-ever sporting event with 278,000 spectators flocking to the iconic Dunluce links and excitement for the competitive action continued to build on Wednesday.

All of the world’s best were out on the course, including McIlroy, who played nine holes and was honing his skills in the practice grounds ahead of his bid to win a sixth major title.

Fans from all around the world have travelled to Northern Ireland for The Open and there was a cracking atmosphere in Portrush – here are the best photos from the course.

1 . Wednesday at The Open Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy signs autographs for fans beside the 9th green during practice ahead of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN Photo Sales

2 . Wednesday at The Open Fans react as they wait for Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland (not pictured) during a practice round prior to The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club Photo: Alex Slitz Photo Sales

3 . Wednesday at The Open Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy signs autographs for fans beside the ninth green during Wednesday's practice session Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN Photo Sales