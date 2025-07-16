McIlroy will tee off at 3:10pm alongside Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood while another Northern Irishman, Tom McKibbin, is involved in the first trio taking to the course at 6:35am.
This week’s Open is Northern Ireland’s biggest-ever sporting event with 278,000 spectators flocking to the iconic Dunluce links and excitement for the competitive action continued to build on Wednesday.
All of the world’s best were out on the course, including McIlroy, who played nine holes and was honing his skills in the practice grounds ahead of his bid to win a sixth major title.
Fans from all around the world have travelled to Northern Ireland for The Open and there was a cracking atmosphere in Portrush – here are the best photos from the course.
