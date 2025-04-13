GALLERY: Members gather at Holywood Golf Club to cheer local hero Rory McIlroy towards Masters glory

McIlroy honed his craft at the County Down course, setting him on the path to becoming one of the world’s best and after an 11-year wait, is now on the cusp of winning a fifth major.

The 35-year-old started his round with a double-bogey before responding in style, leaving his fellow Holywood members riding a rollercoaster of emotions in the early stages of Sunday’s final round action.

At time of writing, he leads Bryson DeChambeau by three shots through six holes in his search for a first green jacket, which would also complete a career grand slam.

Check out the gallery of pictures of fans watching in Holywood.

Watching on at Holywood Golf Club (left to right) Noah Gunning 9, Freddie Routledge 3, Toby Routledge 6 and Zara Gunning 6, at Rory McIlroy's Holywood Golf Club as members watch on as he competes in the US Masters 2025 at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, USA

