Graeme McDowell finished joint fifth at the Italian Open after a good closing round yesterday.

McDowell had five birdies in six holes on the back nine in his 64 to take a share of fifth with Lee Westwood and Andy Sullivan.

Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen won a fifth European Tour title as the 28-year-old finished on 22 under.

Francesco Molinari started the round level with Olesen and birdied the last for a 65 to finish second.

Overnight leader Lee Slattery was third after a closing 67.