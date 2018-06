Portrush’s Graeme McDowell is in a tie for the lead after his second round 66 at the Italian Open on Friday.

Back to back rounds of five-under par have left the 2010 US Open winner one shot ahead of the chasing pack, alongside Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello.

The Portrush man’s second round was bogey-free, picking up shots at the first, ninth and then three in a four hole stretch in the middle of the back nine.