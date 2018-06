Paula Grant and Olivia Mehaffey of Tandragee golf club has been presented with their Curtis Cup blazers.

They are the only two Irish ladies on the GB &I Curtis Cup team which take on the USA Curtis Cup team at Quaker Ridge Golf Club in New York this coming weekend, June 8-10.

In fact only 24 previous golfers from Ireland (five of them from Northern Ireland) have been played in the Curtis Cup since it’s inception in 1932.