GOLF: Maguire sisters to join Paul Dunne as Irish KPMG Brand Ambassadors

KPMG Ireland today announced a global sponsorship agreement with Irish professional golfers and recent Duke University graduates Leona and Lisa Maguire. KPMG will support the Cavan, Ireland, natives on their quests to succeed on the LPGA Tour.

As part of the agreement with KPMG, Leona and Lisa Maguire will wear the KPMG logo on the front of their caps during all of their golf-related appearances, beginning this week at the Shoprite LPGA Classic in Galloway, N.J., USA, where they will be making their professional debuts.

Speaking about KPMG’s sponsorship of Leona and Lisa, KPMG Managing Partner in Ireland Shaun Murphy said; “We are delighted to support both Leona and Lisa as they embark on their professional careers. We are committed to investing in young Irish talent in a range of areas and encouraging exceptional people to fulfil their potential. Leona and Lisa have already demonstrated impressive academic and sporting achievements and on behalf of everyone at KPMG I’d like to wish Leona and Lisa our very best wishes for their future careers.”

Leona Maguire begins her professional career as one of the most decorated amateur golfers in history. Leona represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympic Games, led the Great Britain & Ireland team to victory in the 2016 Curtis Cup, and won the 2017 Ladies British Open Amateur Championship. In her four years competing for Duke University, Leona was twice a winner of the ANNIKA Award as national collegiate player of the year and the WGCA National Player of the Year award (2015, 2017). She was thrice named Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Player of the Year (2015, 2017, 2018) and won 10 collegiate tournaments, along with three individual ACC Championships. She holds the records for most weeks at No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (135), breaking Lydia Ko’s record, and best career scoring average for Division I Women’s Golf (70.93).

“It’s a huge honor and a privilege to sign with a firm that is so globally recognized and reflective of our personal values like KPMG,” said Leona Maguire. “A lot of amateurs making the jump to the pro game struggle with getting sponsors. To have a sponsor like KPMG believe in both Lisa and I is a huge confidence boost.”

Lisa Maguire begins her professional career after spending the last four years at Duke University, serving as a major contributor to Duke Women’s Golf’s ACC Championships in 2017 and 2018. As an amateur, Lisa was a three-time All-Ireland School’s Champion and winner of 16 amateur titles, highlighted by victories at the European Ladies Amateur Championship and Spanish Ladies Amateur Championship in 2011. Lisa is a winner of Great Britain and Ireland Women’s Order of Merit, and competed internationally in the Junior Solheim Cup and Curtis Cup.

“I’m delighted to join Team KPMG. In the last number of years, KPMG has made some serious strides to promote the women’s game,” said Lisa Maguire. “I look forward to working with them and aspire to grow the women’s game as much as I can.”

This relationship is part of KPMG’s sports sponsorship platform, which began when the firm reached a global sponsorship agreement with Phil Mickelson (USA) in 2008. KPMG later entered into a sponsorship agreement with LPGA golfer Stacy Lewis (USA) in 2012, and has since expanded its global brand ambassadors to include fellow Irish professional golfer Paul Dunne, Klara Spilkova (Czech Republic), Mariah Stackhouse (USA), Olafia Kristinsdottir (Iceland), and Maverick McNealy (USA). KPMG is also the title sponsor of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, a major on the LPGA Tour.