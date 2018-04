Michael Hoey’s struggled at the Hassan Trophy in Morocco on Friday as a second-round 79 left him one shot short of the cut mark.

He was two shots off the pace overnight after firing an opening three-under-par 69.

Tthe 39-year-old carded eight bogeys in Friday’s windy conditions.

It left him 11 shots behind clubhouse leader Alvaro Quiros who added a 70 to his opening 67.