GOLF: Shane Lowry and Adam Scott qualify for US Open

Ireland’s Shane Lowry and former world number one Adam Scott were among the players to book their places in next week’s US Open via sectional qualifying on Monday.

Lowry, who finished second at Oakmont in 2016 after taking a four-shot lead into the final round, shared top spot in Columbus, Ohio with South Korea’s Sungjae Im after the pair completed 36 holes in nine under par.

Former US PGA champion Keegan Bradley was a shot behind to also seal his spot at Shinnecock Hills, with India’s Shubhankar Sharma and Scott also securing one of the 14 places on offer.

Scott’s rounds of 66 and 72 were just enough to avoid a play-off and earn the former Masters champion a 68th consecutive major championship appearance.

Steve Stricker, 51, earned one of the qualifying places in Memphis, where Ireland’s Seamus Power missed out in an 11-man play-off for the final three spots.

South Africa’s Retief Goosen also failed to qualify in Memphis and will not be given a second special exemption by the USGA