A phone call to caddie for a major golf champion is not the usual conversation – but that’s what happened to Bushmills man Owen Crooks this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old, who is a professional on the Tartan Pro Tour, is a regular caddie at Royal Portrush – but he was certainly upgraded in terms of his clientele this week.

Through the help of Harry Diamond – who caddies for Rory McIlroy – Owen was asked to pass on his knowledge to JJ Spaun ahead of this week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spaun became a major champion for the very first time last month after clinching the US Open at Oakmont after a dazzling display in the final two holes.

Owen Crooks was a caddie for three days at Royal Portrush for US Open champion JJ Spaun

Owen carried Spaun’s bag for three practice rounds from Monday to Wednesday and was in his corner as the American finished on -6 for the tournament after competing across the four days.

Explaining how everything came about, Owen said: "JJ asked Rory McIlroy if he could recommend anyone who could give him some information on the course.

"Harry then made contact with me via Alan Dunbar – who is a professional himself – so he was the middle guy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought ‘how has this came about?’ Alan told me that they needed me to look after JJ Spaun and I replied ‘good man, you’re joking’.

"It was certainly a pinch-me moment and JJ is a totally down to earth and normal guy.

"I caddied for the American player Tom Hoge for Sunday’s practice round which was cool and he was another top guy.

"As a professional myself, I knew I wouldn’t get flustered and realised that I had a job to do in an important week for JJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During the practice rounds, he played with Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau and Chris Gotterup...so it was nice to watch them up close.

"They are top players with excellent caddies and I found it a compliment that they were also asking me questions.

"JJ’s caddie had been suffering with a slight injury and that’s another reason why I was asked...I had been on stand-by all week in case he couldn’t make it.”

So what advice did Owen pass onto a player who is ranked 10th in the world rankings and in contention to represent the USA at the upcoming Ryder Cup in September?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I knew going into the week that there would be two or three different wind directions,” he added.

"I also provided a rough idea where I thought the pins would be located and where not to miss on the greens and fairways.

"We went through it every day and nailed a game plan for the four days. We all left confident that JJ and his caddie were equipped with all the right preparation and information.

"This is JJ’s first test of a proper links and it’s his first Open Championship – so he can certainly take the positives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A talented golfer himself, Owens has dreams of one day competing on the biggest stages the game has to offer.

"I became a professional in 2022 as I achieved nearly everything I could in the amateur game,” the Bushfoot Golf Club member continued.

"I wanted to make some money...so I joined the Tartan Pro Tour which is based in Scotland and I’m used to the weather there.

"As we all know on the links – you get all four seasons in the one day. I’m well-accustomed to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The goal is to have the reversal of this week and someone caddie for me at a major.

"I’ve got a taste of being involved in a major and it has really whet the appetite.