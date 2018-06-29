Graeme McDowell has terrible day at Open de France in Paris

Graeme McDowell had a second day to forget at the HNA Open de France in Paris on Friday.

McDowell hit a 77 yesterday to finish on two over par after hitting a 68 in his first round on Thursday.

Marcus Kinhult produced a brilliant performance to open up a two-shot lead heading into day three.

Le Golf National will play host to the Ryder Cup in September and windy conditions and punishing rough meant that a field containing world number two Justin Thomas and world number five Jon Rahm were handed a tough test over the first two days.

Thomas and Rahm produced back-to-back under par rounds to ensure they were well in contention heading into the weekend but it was Kinhult who stole the show, carding a 65 to get to six under and lead the way by two shots from England’s Chris Wood.

The 21-year-old Swede produced a flawless front nine, adding an eagle on the par five third to birdies on the second, fourth, seventh and ninth as he turned in 30. He made bogeys on the 13th and 17th but each time bounced back with a gain to keep his nose in front.

“It feels good, it feels really good,” he told www.europeantour.com. “I got off to a great start and played well from there. The wind picked up a little bit on the back nine, the last four or five holes or so, but happy overall.

“Saturday is going to be a big day and hopefully Sunday as well. It’s a position I have never been in before so we’ll see.”

Rahm carded a 69 to sit at three under alongside Welshman Bradley Dredge, a shot clear of Thomas, Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick, Gregory Havret and American Julian Suri. Ireland’s Paul Dunne and Scot Russell Knox are five shots off the lead.