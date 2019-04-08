Graeme McDowell looking to kick on after recent upturn in form

Graeme McDowell is looking forward to the rest of the season after closing with a six-under 66 at the Valero Texas Open which left him on 12 under par.

The Portrush player was in fine from yesterday and he believes he can take that with him for the rest of the year.

“The last time I won was a few years agon and that time the win came at the end of the year and there was nothing really to play for.

“After last weekend’s win and my display here I have a few interesting months coming up.

“There lots to play for and I am hoping I can use this as a springboard for my game and these performances have taken a great weight off my shoulders after my performances over the last two years.

“It has been a strange few days for me as emotionally I think I am spent after my win last week,

“I have been walking about all this week wondering what to do with myself. I will have a week off next week and watch the Masters. I wish I was there but I will get ready for my next event.”

And McDowell says a bogey at the first may have made him a good score yesterday.

“We were saying how interesting when you bogey the first because any pressure or expectation goes out the window and you go for it.”

Late last night leader Corey Connors was 19 under at the 16th hole.