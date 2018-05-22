Graeme McDowell named on Ryder Cup vice-captain panel

European captain Thomas Bjorn has named Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell among his panel of vice-captains for this year's Ryder Cup.

Joining McDowell in support of Bjorn are Lee Westwood, Padraig Harrington and Luke Donald.

McDowell, who claimed the winning point at Celtic Manor in 2010, and Donald will make their debuts in the backroom staff at Le Golf National in Paris as Europe seek to regain the trophy following defeat at Hazeltine two years ago.

Westwood has played in the last 10 contests since making his debut in 1997 and was on the winning side seven times, while Harrington was vice-captain to Paul McGinley in 2014 and Darren Clarke in 2016.

The quartet could still qualify for the biennial contest which takes place from September 28-30, but Westwood (117th) is the only player currently ranked inside the world's top 200.

Westwood and Harrington have also expressed an interest in the captaincy and could be rivals to succeed Bjorn and lead Europe in the 2020 contest at Whistling Straits.

Bjorn had already selected Sweden's Robert Karlsson as a vice-captain, while opposite number Jim Furyk has named Davis Love, Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker as assistants, although Woods has stated his intention to play on the team as well.