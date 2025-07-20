Harris English reflects on second-placed Open finish and task of chasing 'unbelievable' Scottie Scheffler

Harris English admits the “unbelievable” consistency of Scottie Scheffler makes it a daunting prospect trying to catch him after finishing second behind the newly-crowned Open champion at Royal Portrush.

English produced a final round five-under par 66 which fired him up the leaderboard, ultimately finishing four shots adrift of fellow American ace Scheffler, who showed his class to seal a maiden Claret Jug.

Since March 2024, world number one Scheffler has won 11 tournaments on the PGA Tour, including three majors, as he continues to dominate the sport.

English has now finished one place behind Scheffler at two of this year’s majors – he ended five shots adrift at May’s PGA Championship – and he’s been mightily impressed by his countryman’s form.

US golfer Harris English acknowledges the applause as he leaves the 18th green on day four of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 20, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

"You try and stay with your own game, stay with your strategy and do the best you can do and hope he falters and comes back to the field,” he said. “It's not like I'm going to go out there and hit driver every single hole and go at every pin and try to shoot 10-under.

"I've got to pick my spots to be aggressive and just play my own game because there's a lot of World Ranking points, there's a lot of FedExCup points to play for, and I'm just trying to do the best I can with the strategy at hand and what I'm faced with on that hole.

"It's like I've got to go shoot eight or nine-under today and play probably the best round of my life to be able to catch him. It's just amazing to see. The show he's putting on, the consistency he has is unbelievable.”

English produced an almost flawless round on Sunday, picking up four birdies and an eagle on 12, which came after the sole blemish of a bogey on the par-four 11th.

This week’s showing was a marked improvement on his previous Open Championship results with English missing the cut on three of nine appearances before a trip to Portrush while he finished T46 or lower five times.

English’s regular caddy Eric Larson was denied a visa for the tournament so he paired up with putting coach Ramon Bescansa to great effect.

"Yeah, Ramon and I did a great job of coming up with a strategy,” he added. “He kind of knows how I operate. We had a good plan with the wind.

“The first couple days of the practice round was the wind we played today, then the first couple days of the tournament was a different wind, and that's what happened out here.

"You've got to have a good plan for all different scenarios with the wind and what clubs you're going to hit off the tee, what lines you're going to pick, and I feel like we did a really good job of staying focused on those lines, and he did a good job of keeping me zoned in and locked in on those targets.

"Even though winning today was probably not attainable unless I shot nine-under, I felt like I needed a really good round and wanted to play well in the Open Championship and give myself a run.