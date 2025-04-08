Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 89th Masters will take place at Augusta National from April 10-13.

Here, the PA news agency provides a guide to the course and ranks the holes from (most difficult) to 18 (least difficult) based on how the course played in 2024:

1st (Tea Olive), 445 yards, par four: A deep bunker on the right of the fairway and trees both sides make for a daunting start, while long and left of the undulating green both spell big trouble. Played the hardest hole on the course in 2012 and again in 2017.

2024 average: 4.208 (rank 7)

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy playing off the 13th tee of Augusta last year at the Masters. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

2nd (Pink Dogwood), 585 yards, par five: A new tee adds 10 yards to a hole which cost Padraig Harrington a nine in 2009, but Louis Oosthuizen memorably holed his second shot for an albatross in the final round in 2012. An important early birdie chance and the easiest hole in 2016, 2020 and 2023.

2024 average: 4.658 (rank 17)

3rd (Flowering Peach), 350 yards, par four: Shortest par four on the course but a pear-shaped green with steep slope in front allows for some wicked pin positions. Charl Schwartzel pitched in for eagle in the final round en route to the title in 2011.

2024 average: 3.933 (rank 15)

4th (Flowering Crab Apple), 240 yards, par three: The back tee – not always used – turns it into a beast, with the green sloping from back to front. Phil Mickelson took six in the final round in 2012 and finished two shots outside the play-off. Jeff Sluman’s ace in 1992 remains the only hole-in-one.

2024 average: 3.265 (rank 5)

5th (Magnolia), 495 yards, par four: Jack Nicklaus twice holed his second shot in 1995 and Colin Montgomerie did it in 2000, but it is another devilishly difficult green. To clear the fairway bunkers requires a 315-yard carry and the hole was lengthened by 40 yards for 2019.

2024 average: 4.302 (rank 3)

6th (Juniper), 180 yards, par three: From a high tee to a green with a huge slope in it. There have been five holes-in-one – including Jamie Donaldson in 2013 – but Jose Maria Olazabal took seven in 1991 and lost by one to Ian Woosnam.

2024 average: 3.097 (rank 12)

7th (Pampas), 450 yards, par four: What used to be a real birdie chance has been lengthened by 35-40 yards, while trees were also added and the putting surface reshaped. A very narrow fairway and more bunkers – five – around the green than any other hole.

2024 average: 4.195 (rank 9)

8th (Yellow Jasmine), 570 yards, par five: The bunker on the right, about 300 yards out, pushes players left and from there it is harder to find the green in two up the steep hill. Still a good birdie chance and Bruce Devlin made an albatross in 1967.

2024 average: 4.641 (rank 18)

9th (Carolina Cherry), 460 yards, par four: The tee was pushed back 30 yards in 2002. The raised green, with two bunkers on the left, tilts sharply from the back and anything rolling off the front can continue down for 50-60 yards.

2024 average: 4.030 (rank 13)

10th (Camellia), 495 yards, par four: A huge drop from tee to green on this dogleg left and over all the years of the Masters the second most difficult hole. It was here that Rory McIlroy began to fall apart in 2011 with a seven, while Bubba Watson clinched the title in 2012 by making par in the play-off from the trees.

2024 average: 4.248 (rank 6)

11th (White Dogwood), 520 yards, par four: The start of Amen Corner. Toughest hole in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2024 and extended by 15 yards in 2022. Best remembered for Larry Mize’s chip-in in 1987 and Nick Faldo’s back-to-back play-off wins.

2024 average: 4.386 (rank 1)

12th (Golden Bell), 155 yards, par three: Probably the most famous par three in golf. Narrow target, water in front, trouble at the back, it has seen everything from a one to Tom Weiskopf’s 13 in 1980. Defending champion Jordan Spieth took seven in the final round in 2016 in a dramatic back-nine collapse and Tiger Woods made 10 in the final round in 2020.

2024 average: 3.198 (rank 8)

13th (Azalea), 545 yards, par five: The end of Amen Corner. Massive dogleg left, lengthened by 35 yards for 2023, with scores ranging from Jeff Maggert’s albatross in 1994 to Tommy Nakajima’s 13 in 1978. Sergio Garcia saved par after a penalty drop from a bush in 2017, went on to beat Justin Rose in a play-off and named his first child Azalea 11 months later.

2024 average: 4.758 (rank 16)

14th (Chinese Fir), 440 yards, par four: The only hole on the course without a bunker, but three putts are common on the wickedly difficult green. Course-record holder Nick Price took eight here in 1993, while Mickelson holed his approach en route to his 2010 victory.

2024 average: 4.171 (rank 10)

15th (Firethorn), 550 yards, par five: Often a tough decision whether to go for the green in two across the pond on the hole where Gene Sarazen sank his 235-yard four-wood shot for an albatross in 1935. There have also been three 11s here and the hole was lengthened by 20 yards in 2022.

2024 average: 5.007 (rank 14)

16th (Redbud), 170 yards, par three: Woods’ memorable chip-in in 2005 came the same year as 73-year-old Billy Casper’s 14, while Harrington, Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood are among the players to record holes-in-one.

2024 average: 3.158 (rank 11)

17th (Nandina), 440 yards, par four: The famous Eisenhower Tree was removed after suffering storm damage, making for an easier tee shot on the hole Rose double-bogeyed when one off the lead in 2007. Nicklaus birdied here to take the lead as he won his 18th major in 1986.

2024 average: 4.285 (rank 4)

18th (Holly), 465 yards, par four: The drive was made much harder when the tee was moved back 60 yards in 2002 and 2023 champion Jon Rahm failed to reach the fairway in the final round after pulling his drive into the trees. The fairway bunker from which Sandy Lyle got up and down to win in 1988 is now 300 yards away.