Darren Clarke pictured with Royal Portrush Golf Club captain Dr Nigel Pollock

Darren Clarke has spoken of his “huge honour” after having a hole named after him at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

The accolade was bestowed on Clarke at the 9th hole on the famous links course, which has subsequently been named as “Darren Clarke’s”.

Clarke, who is a member at Royal Portrush, famously lifted the Claret Jug in 2011 and hit the opening tee-shot when the Open was last held at the north coast venue in 2019.

Meanwhile, Portrush native Graeme McDowell also had a hole named in his honour at the event at Royal Portrush on Tuesday night.

The par 4 7th hole on the Valley – where McDowell grew up playing as part of Rathmore Golf Club – will now be called “McDowell’s”.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Clarke said: It is a huge honour for me to have Royal Portrush’s ninth hole named after me. Congratulations to GMac (Graeme McDowell) for also having a hole named after him.

“The club and its support has played such a big part in my life and this was a very proud moment.

“To have the Open back here again in Northern Ireland is so deserved and so special and we are in for another memorable week with the world watching.”

McDowell also has a major honour to his name after claiming the bragging rights at the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach.

He now plays on the LIV Golf circuit.