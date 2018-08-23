Holywood girls crowned All Ireland champions

Provincial Champions Killarney, Holywood, Co. Sligo and Co. Louth, travelled to Knock Golf Club with the hope of becoming National Champions today.

In the first semi-final match, the Kerry girls were stacked against the team of Olivia McCrystal, Heidi McMillen and Cecile Hamill from Holywood, but the Ulster girls prevailed.

The second tie was a battle of East versus West as Co. Louth defeated their Co. Sligo counterparts.

Frustrated with her loss in the morning match semi-final, McCrystal was determined to make amends after lunch. Her match against Kate Dwyer remained level after six holes but by the 12th, McCrystal gained a significant lead and closed out the match on the 15th green.

With one more match needed, the remaining games leaned, only slightly, in favour of the Holywood team. Heidi McMillen, who began strongly against Emily Murray, watched her lead disappear around the turn.

However, with her tea mates watching on, McMillen secured the winning point on the 17th green.