How much prize money did Rory McIlroy earn at 2025 BMW Championship? Full leaderboard plus Scottie Scheffler's purse

Rory McIlroy returned to action for the first time since his Royal Portrush Open homecoming at the BMW Championship in Maryland this week – and although he didn’t reign supreme, the Northern Irishman still walked away with a healthy paycheque.

The world number two skipped last week’s opening FedEx Cup play-off event at the St Jude Championship and made a comeback at Caves Valley with the ambition of shaking off some “summer rust” ahead of a busy upcoming schedule, which includes next month’s Ryder Cup.

McIlroy, who became only the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam at The Masters earlier this year, continues to close the gap on Tiger Woods atop the PGA Tour’s prize money list.

Woods has amassed just shy of an eye-watering $121million in career earnings while McIlroy sits second, heading into this week’s tournament sitting on over $107million.

Rory McIlroy in action at the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

He has further added to his ever-growing financial tally after receiving around $480,000 for his T12th BMW Championship finish.

McIlroy played his opening two rounds alongside Scottie Scheffler, who continued his dominance by winning yet another title after finishing two shots ahead of Robert MacIntyre.

Only 50 players qualified for the tournament – 49 played with Sepp Straka withdrawing prior to action getting underway – while the field is now rattled down to just 30 for next week’s season-ending Tour Championship.

The Tour Championship now sits as the richest prize in golf with $40million up for grabs across the field while the winner will receive a mammoth $10million – McIlroy pocketed $4.2million for his Masters triumph.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, McIlroy’s net worth sits at £260million – a £35million increase from the previous year, making him Northern Ireland’s richest person aged under 40.

He sits 19th in the United Kingdom among people under 40 with the Sunday Times saying “the bulk of McIlroy’s fortune stems from sponsorship deals and other tie-ups with Nike, Omega and TaylorMade. He has also prospered from property in Dubai, New York and Florida.”

McIlroy has previously spoken about being motivated by sporting success over monetary gains, saying ahead of the 2019 Tour Championship: "It should be about the prestige of winning an event that you'll be remembered for.

"I'm not saying that money is a bad thing, it motivates a lot of people, but I think for me and my competitive spirit, I want to win for a lot of different reasons.

"I don't think the money needs to be front and centre, because I don't think that's what the fans care about.

"Players might care about it and we want to be rewarded and paid for what we do, but competitively it's not about that. It's about trying to win golf tournaments."

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 PAYOUT PER POSITION

WINNER: $3.6million

2: $2.16million

3: $1.36million

4: $990,000

5: $830,000

6: $750,000

7: $695,000

8: $640,000

9: $600,000

10: $560,000

11: $520,000

12: $480,000

13: $441,000

14: $402,000

15: $382,000

16: $362,000

17: $342,000

18: $322,000

19: $302,000

20: $282,000

21: $262,000

22: $245,000

23: $229,500

24: $213,000

25: $197,000

26: $181,000

27: $174,000

28: $167,000

29: $160,000

30: $153,000

31: $146,000

32: $139,000

33: $132,000

34: $127,000

35: $122,000

36: $117,500

37: $112,000

38: $108,000

39: $104,000

40: $100,000

41: $96,000

42: $92,000

43: $88,000

44: $84,000

45: $80,000

46: $76,000

47: $72,000

48: $70,000