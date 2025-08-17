How much prize money did Rory McIlroy earn at 2025 BMW Championship? Full leaderboard plus Scottie Scheffler's purse
The world number two skipped last week’s opening FedEx Cup play-off event at the St Jude Championship and made a comeback at Caves Valley with the ambition of shaking off some “summer rust” ahead of a busy upcoming schedule, which includes next month’s Ryder Cup.
McIlroy, who became only the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam at The Masters earlier this year, continues to close the gap on Tiger Woods atop the PGA Tour’s prize money list.
Woods has amassed just shy of an eye-watering $121million in career earnings while McIlroy sits second, heading into this week’s tournament sitting on over $107million.
He has further added to his ever-growing financial tally after receiving around $480,000 for his T12th BMW Championship finish.
McIlroy played his opening two rounds alongside Scottie Scheffler, who continued his dominance by winning yet another title after finishing two shots ahead of Robert MacIntyre.
Only 50 players qualified for the tournament – 49 played with Sepp Straka withdrawing prior to action getting underway – while the field is now rattled down to just 30 for next week’s season-ending Tour Championship.
The Tour Championship now sits as the richest prize in golf with $40million up for grabs across the field while the winner will receive a mammoth $10million – McIlroy pocketed $4.2million for his Masters triumph.
According to the Sunday Times Rich List, McIlroy’s net worth sits at £260million – a £35million increase from the previous year, making him Northern Ireland’s richest person aged under 40.
He sits 19th in the United Kingdom among people under 40 with the Sunday Times saying “the bulk of McIlroy’s fortune stems from sponsorship deals and other tie-ups with Nike, Omega and TaylorMade. He has also prospered from property in Dubai, New York and Florida.”
McIlroy has previously spoken about being motivated by sporting success over monetary gains, saying ahead of the 2019 Tour Championship: "It should be about the prestige of winning an event that you'll be remembered for.
"I'm not saying that money is a bad thing, it motivates a lot of people, but I think for me and my competitive spirit, I want to win for a lot of different reasons.
"I don't think the money needs to be front and centre, because I don't think that's what the fans care about.
"Players might care about it and we want to be rewarded and paid for what we do, but competitively it's not about that. It's about trying to win golf tournaments."
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 PAYOUT PER POSITION
WINNER: $3.6million
2: $2.16million
3: $1.36million
4: $990,000
5: $830,000
6: $750,000
7: $695,000
8: $640,000
9: $600,000
10: $560,000
11: $520,000
12: $480,000
13: $441,000
14: $402,000
15: $382,000
16: $362,000
17: $342,000
18: $322,000
19: $302,000
20: $282,000
21: $262,000
22: $245,000
23: $229,500
24: $213,000
25: $197,000
26: $181,000
27: $174,000
28: $167,000
29: $160,000
30: $153,000
31: $146,000
32: $139,000
33: $132,000
34: $127,000
35: $122,000
36: $117,500
37: $112,000
38: $108,000
39: $104,000
40: $100,000
41: $96,000
42: $92,000
43: $88,000
44: $84,000
45: $80,000
46: $76,000
47: $72,000
48: $70,000
49: $68,000