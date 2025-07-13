How much prize money did Rory McIlroy earn at Scottish Open 2025? Full breakdown by position

Rory McIlroy enters next week’s Open Championship on home soil in fine form after finishing tied-second at the Scottish Open, ultimately finishing two shots behind winner Chris Gotterup.

McIlroy reigned supreme at The Renaissance Club two years ago and threatened a repeat of that success through large stretches of Sunday’s final round as he battled the likes of Gotterup, Marco Penge and Sepp Straka.

Despite missing out on the top prize, it still proved to be perfect preparation for the last major tournament of 2025 which begins at Royal Portrush on Thursday.

While McIlroy’s sole focus was on rediscovering top form, there was also the added bonus of picking up a healthy Scottish Open payout, which stands at a cool $985,500 (£730,000).

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts as he practices on the driving range on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Champion Gotterup pocketed a cool $1.58million (£1.17million) winner’s cheque as he held his nerve across the final holes.

It further adds to McIlroy’s stunning career prize money haul with the 36-year-old becoming only the second player after Tiger Woods to surpass the $100million mark earlier this year.

In total, there was $9million up for grabs across the field at this year’s Scottish Open with the top-three all winning at least $500,000.

McIlroy has previously spoken about being motivated by sporting success over monetary gains, saying ahead of the 2019 Tour Championship: "It should be about the prestige of winning an event that you'll be remembered for.

"I'm not saying that money is a bad thing, it motivates a lot of people, but I think for me and my competitive spirit, I want to win for a lot of different reasons.

"I'll get more satisfaction from winning the golf tournament and playing well.

"I don't think the money needs to be front and centre, because I don't think that's what the fans care about.

"Players might care about it and we want to be rewarded and paid for what we do, but competitively it's not about that. It's about trying to win golf tournaments."

FULL SCOTTISH OPEN PAYOUT PER POSITION

WINNER: $1.575 million

2: $985,500

3: $590,850

4: $441,000

5: $373,500

6: $322,200

7: $287,550

8: $253,800

9: $233,100

10: $213,300

11: $197,100

12: $182,250

13: $168,300

14: $155,700

15: $148,500

16: $141,300

17: $134,100

18: $126,900

19: $120,150

20: $113,850

21: $107,550

22: $102,600

23: $97,650

24: $92,700

25: $87,750

26: $82,800

27: $80,100

28: $77,400

29: $74,700

30: $72,000

31: $69,300

32: $66,600

33: $63,900

34: $61,425

35: $58,950

36: $56,475

37: $54,450

38: $52,650

39: $50,850

40: $49,050

41: $47,250

42: $45,450

43: $43,650

44: $41,850

45: $40,050

46: $38,250

47: $36,450

48: $34,830

49: $33,300

50: $32,040

51: $30,870

52: $29,700

53: $28,620

54: $27,540

55: $27,000

56: $26,460

57: $25,920

58: $25,380

59: $24,840

60: $24,300

61: $23,760

62: $23,220

63: $22,680

64: $22,140

65: $21,600

66: $19,800

67: $19,620

68: $19,440

69: $19,260

70: $19,080

71: $18,900

72: $18,720

73: $18,540

74: $18,360

75: $18,180

76: $18,000

77: $17,820

78: $17,640

79: $17,460