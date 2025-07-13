How much prize money did Rory McIlroy earn at Scottish Open 2025? Full breakdown by position
McIlroy reigned supreme at The Renaissance Club two years ago and threatened a repeat of that success through large stretches of Sunday’s final round as he battled the likes of Gotterup, Marco Penge and Sepp Straka.
Despite missing out on the top prize, it still proved to be perfect preparation for the last major tournament of 2025 which begins at Royal Portrush on Thursday.
While McIlroy’s sole focus was on rediscovering top form, there was also the added bonus of picking up a healthy Scottish Open payout, which stands at a cool $985,500 (£730,000).
Champion Gotterup pocketed a cool $1.58million (£1.17million) winner’s cheque as he held his nerve across the final holes.
It further adds to McIlroy’s stunning career prize money haul with the 36-year-old becoming only the second player after Tiger Woods to surpass the $100million mark earlier this year.
In total, there was $9million up for grabs across the field at this year’s Scottish Open with the top-three all winning at least $500,000.
McIlroy has previously spoken about being motivated by sporting success over monetary gains, saying ahead of the 2019 Tour Championship: "It should be about the prestige of winning an event that you'll be remembered for.
"I'm not saying that money is a bad thing, it motivates a lot of people, but I think for me and my competitive spirit, I want to win for a lot of different reasons.
"I'll get more satisfaction from winning the golf tournament and playing well.
"I don't think the money needs to be front and centre, because I don't think that's what the fans care about.
"Players might care about it and we want to be rewarded and paid for what we do, but competitively it's not about that. It's about trying to win golf tournaments."
FULL SCOTTISH OPEN PAYOUT PER POSITION
WINNER: $1.575 million
2: $985,500
3: $590,850
4: $441,000
5: $373,500
6: $322,200
7: $287,550
8: $253,800
9: $233,100
10: $213,300
11: $197,100
12: $182,250
13: $168,300
14: $155,700
15: $148,500
16: $141,300
17: $134,100
18: $126,900
19: $120,150
20: $113,850
21: $107,550
22: $102,600
23: $97,650
24: $92,700
25: $87,750
26: $82,800
27: $80,100
28: $77,400
29: $74,700
30: $72,000
31: $69,300
32: $66,600
33: $63,900
34: $61,425
35: $58,950
36: $56,475
37: $54,450
38: $52,650
39: $50,850
40: $49,050
41: $47,250
42: $45,450
43: $43,650
44: $41,850
45: $40,050
46: $38,250
47: $36,450
48: $34,830
49: $33,300
50: $32,040
51: $30,870
52: $29,700
53: $28,620
54: $27,540
55: $27,000
56: $26,460
57: $25,920
58: $25,380
59: $24,840
60: $24,300
61: $23,760
62: $23,220
63: $22,680
64: $22,140
65: $21,600
66: $19,800
67: $19,620
68: $19,440
69: $19,260
70: $19,080
71: $18,900
72: $18,720
73: $18,540
74: $18,360
75: $18,180
76: $18,000
77: $17,820
78: $17,640
79: $17,460
80: $17,280
