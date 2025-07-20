How much prize money did Rory McIlroy earn at 2025 Open in Portrush? Full list plus Scottie Scheffler's purse
McIlroy, who returned to Northern Ireland for the first time since completing a career Grand Slam, entered Sunday’s final round with dreams of claiming a sixth major crown sitting six shots behind Scheffler, but the American held his nerve in fine style.
The world number one is now just a US Open away from joining the likes of McIlroy and Tiger Woods in the exclusive Grand Slam club.
At the age of 29, Scheffler already sits fourth on the all-time PGA Tour prize money list, amassing over $87million prior to his Portrush trip, and he added once again to that tally by leaving Northern Ireland with another $3.1million.
McIlroy extended his lead on Phil Mickelson in second and closed the gap on Woods, sealing a cheque of $525,000, moving him onto more than $107million in PGA earnings – top spot is just shy of $121million.
The total 2025 Open Championship prize fund sat at $17million, which was equal with the tally available at Royal Troon 12 months – it moved up from $16.5million in 2023.
It has drastically increased across the past decade – around $8.4million was on the line in 2015 while $10.75million was the total fund when The Open was last staged at Royal Portrush in 2019.
It’s certainly a far-cry from the £10 which was on offer at The Open Championship in 1863, the first edition to provide a financial reward.
For the first three years the competition was held between 1860-1862, there was no prize money on offer, while the champion received a winner’s cheque – of £6 – for the first time in 1864 – how times have changed!
THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 PAYOUT PER POSITION
WINNER $3,100,000
2 $1,759,000
3 $1,128,000
4 $876,000
5 $705,000
6 $611,000
7 $525,000
8 $442,500
9 $388,000
10 $350,600
11 $319,200
12 $282,800
13 $266,000
14 $249,000
15 $231,000
16 $212,700
17 $202,400
18 $193,000
19 $184,900
20 $176,200
21 $168,000
22 $159,600
23 $151,000
24 $142,600
25 $137,800
26 $131,800
27 $127,000
28 $122,600
29 $117,300
30 $111,200
31 $107,600
32 $102,100
33 $98,500
34 $95,700
35 $92,400
36 $88,700
37 $84,600
38 $80,300
39 $77,400
40 $74,900
41 $71,800
42 $68,300
43 $65,200
44 $61,500
45 $58,000
46 $55,000
47 $52,800
48 $50,700
49 $48,400
50 $47,200
51 $46,200
52 $45,400
53 $44,700
54 $44,000
55 $43,300
56 $42,700
57 $42,300
58 $42,000
59 $41,700
60 $41,400
61 $41,200
62 $41,000
63 $40,800
64 $40,600
65 $40,300
66 $40,000
67 $39,700
68 $39,400
69 $39,100
70 $38,900
Only professionals can claim prize money and if more than 70 qualify for the final two rounds, additional funds will be added.
Prize money decreases by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $37,650.
Non-qualifiers after two rounds: Leading 10 professional golfers and ties $12,350; next 20 professional golfers and ties $10,300; remainder of professional golfers and ties $8,750.
