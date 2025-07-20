Scottie Scheffler took home a joint-record winner’s cheque after sealing his first Open at Royal Portrush on Sunday evening, but Rory McIlroy also secured another healthy payout following a tied seventh-placed finish.

McIlroy, who returned to Northern Ireland for the first time since completing a career Grand Slam, entered Sunday’s final round with dreams of claiming a sixth major crown sitting six shots behind Scheffler, but the American held his nerve in fine style.

The world number one is now just a US Open away from joining the likes of McIlroy and Tiger Woods in the exclusive Grand Slam club.

At the age of 29, Scheffler already sits fourth on the all-time PGA Tour prize money list, amassing over $87million prior to his Portrush trip, and he added once again to that tally by leaving Northern Ireland with another $3.1million.

McIlroy extended his lead on Phil Mickelson in second and closed the gap on Woods, sealing a cheque of $525,000, moving him onto more than $107million in PGA earnings – top spot is just shy of $121million.

The total 2025 Open Championship prize fund sat at $17million, which was equal with the tally available at Royal Troon 12 months – it moved up from $16.5million in 2023.

It has drastically increased across the past decade – around $8.4million was on the line in 2015 while $10.75million was the total fund when The Open was last staged at Royal Portrush in 2019.

It’s certainly a far-cry from the £10 which was on offer at The Open Championship in 1863, the first edition to provide a financial reward.

For the first three years the competition was held between 1860-1862, there was no prize money on offer, while the champion received a winner’s cheque – of £6 – for the first time in 1864 – how times have changed!

THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 PAYOUT PER POSITION

WINNER $3,100,000

2 $1,759,000

3 $1,128,000

4 $876,000

5 $705,000

6 $611,000

7 $525,000

8 $442,500

9 $388,000

10 $350,600

11 $319,200

12 $282,800

13 $266,000

14 $249,000

15 $231,000

16 $212,700

17 $202,400

18 $193,000

19 $184,900

20 $176,200

21 $168,000

22 $159,600

23 $151,000

24 $142,600

25 $137,800

26 $131,800

27 $127,000

28 $122,600

29 $117,300

30 $111,200

31 $107,600

32 $102,100

33 $98,500

34 $95,700

35 $92,400

36 $88,700

37 $84,600

38 $80,300

39 $77,400

40 $74,900

41 $71,800

42 $68,300

43 $65,200

44 $61,500

45 $58,000

46 $55,000

47 $52,800

48 $50,700

49 $48,400

50 $47,200

51 $46,200

52 $45,400

53 $44,700

54 $44,000

55 $43,300

56 $42,700

57 $42,300

58 $42,000

59 $41,700

60 $41,400

61 $41,200

62 $41,000

63 $40,800

64 $40,600

65 $40,300

66 $40,000

67 $39,700

68 $39,400

69 $39,100

70 $38,900

Only professionals can claim prize money and if more than 70 qualify for the final two rounds, additional funds will be added.

Prize money decreases by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $37,650.