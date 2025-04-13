How much prize money did Rory McIlroy earn for winning Masters 2025? Full breakdown by position as Northern Ireland ace banks record purse at Augusta
The world number two ended his 11-year wait for major glory on Sunday evening after winning a play-off against Justin Rose and became only the sixth player to seal a career grand slam, following in the footsteps of Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen.
McIlroy won four of golf’s biggest titles between 2011 and 2014 but has had to wait patiently for a fifth – and first Masters crown – as he dealt with multiple heartbreaks, including at last year’s US Open when he agonisingly missed out to Bryson DeChambeau, which will likely make this glory even sweeter.
The 35-year-old held his nerve to claim a maiden green jacket by picking up birdie at the 18th – the same hole in which he missed a putt to win just minutes earlier.
While McIlroy’s sole focus was on ticking off the missing piece from his impressive career trophy collection at an iconic venue, there’s of course the added financial bonus of the winner’s cheque, which stands at a cool $4,200,000 (£3,210,518).
McIlroy is taking home a record sum – his final payout is $600,000 more than what world number one Scottie Scheffler picked up for winning his second Masters title in 2024.
In total, there was $21million up for grabs across the field at this year’s Masters tournament with the top-four all winning at least $1million – the runner-up received $2,268,000, third spot was worth $1,428,000 and fourth $1,008,000.
McIlroy has previously spoken about being motivated by sporting success over monetary gains, saying ahead of the 2019 Tour Championship: "It should be about the prestige of winning an event that you'll be remembered for.
"I'm not saying that money is a bad thing, it motivates a lot of people, but I think for me and my competitive spirit, I want to win for a lot of different reasons.
"I'll get more satisfaction from winning the golf tournament and playing well.
"I don't think the money needs to be front and centre, because I don't think that's what the fans care about.
"Players might care about it and we want to be rewarded and paid for what we do, but competitively it's not about that. It's about trying to win golf tournaments."
FULL MASTERS PAYOUT PER POSITION
1st — $4,200,000
2nd — $2,268,000
3rd — $1,428,000
4th — $1,008,000
5th — $840,000
6th — $756,000
7th — $703,500
8th — $651,000
9th — $609,000
10th — $567,000
11th — $525,000
12th — $483,000
13th — $441,000
14th — $399,000
15th — $378,000
16th — $357,000
17th — $336,000
18th — $315,000
19th — $294,000
20th — $273,000
21st — $252,000
22nd — $235,200
23rd — $218,400
24th — $201,600
25th — $184,800
26th — $168,000
27th — $161,700
28th — $155,400
29th — $149,100
30th — $142,800
31st — $136,500
32nd — $130,200
33rd — $123,900
34th — $118,650
35th — $113,400
36th — $108,150
37th — $102,900
38th — $98,700
39th — $94,500
40th — $90,300
41st — $86,100
42nd — $81,900
43rd — $77,700
44th — $73,500
45th — $69,300
46th — $65,100
47th — $60,900
48th — $57,540
49th — $54,600
50th — $52,920
Every player who missed the cut at Augusta receives $25,000.
