How much prize money did Rory McIlroy earn for winning Masters 2025? Full breakdown by position as Northern Ireland ace banks record purse at Augusta

Earlier this month, Rory McIlroy became only the second-ever player after Tiger Woods to rack up $100million in prize money on the PGA Tour – and he’s now celebrating another huge payday after sealing dramatic Masters glory at Augusta.

The world number two ended his 11-year wait for major glory on Sunday evening after winning a play-off against Justin Rose and became only the sixth player to seal a career grand slam, following in the footsteps of Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen.

McIlroy won four of golf’s biggest titles between 2011 and 2014 but has had to wait patiently for a fifth – and first Masters crown – as he dealt with multiple heartbreaks, including at last year’s US Open when he agonisingly missed out to Bryson DeChambeau, which will likely make this glory even sweeter.

The 35-year-old held his nerve to claim a maiden green jacket by picking up birdie at the 18th – the same hole in which he missed a putt to win just minutes earlier.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland acknowledges patrons near the first tee during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

While McIlroy’s sole focus was on ticking off the missing piece from his impressive career trophy collection at an iconic venue, there’s of course the added financial bonus of the winner’s cheque, which stands at a cool $4,200,000 (£3,210,518).

McIlroy is taking home a record sum – his final payout is $600,000 more than what world number one Scottie Scheffler picked up for winning his second Masters title in 2024.

In total, there was $21million up for grabs across the field at this year’s Masters tournament with the top-four all winning at least $1million – the runner-up received $2,268,000, third spot was worth $1,428,000 and fourth $1,008,000.

McIlroy has previously spoken about being motivated by sporting success over monetary gains, saying ahead of the 2019 Tour Championship: "It should be about the prestige of winning an event that you'll be remembered for.

"I'm not saying that money is a bad thing, it motivates a lot of people, but I think for me and my competitive spirit, I want to win for a lot of different reasons.

"I'll get more satisfaction from winning the golf tournament and playing well.

"I don't think the money needs to be front and centre, because I don't think that's what the fans care about.

"Players might care about it and we want to be rewarded and paid for what we do, but competitively it's not about that. It's about trying to win golf tournaments."

FULL MASTERS PAYOUT PER POSITION

1st — $4,200,000

2nd — $2,268,000

3rd — $1,428,000

4th — $1,008,000

5th — $840,000

6th — $756,000

7th — $703,500

8th — $651,000

9th — $609,000

10th — $567,000

11th — $525,000

12th — $483,000

13th — $441,000

14th — $399,000

15th — $378,000

16th — $357,000

17th — $336,000

18th — $315,000

19th — $294,000

20th — $273,000

21st — $252,000

22nd — $235,200

23rd — $218,400

24th — $201,600

25th — $184,800

26th — $168,000

27th — $161,700

28th — $155,400

29th — $149,100

30th — $142,800

31st — $136,500

32nd — $130,200

33rd — $123,900

34th — $118,650

35th — $113,400

36th — $108,150

37th — $102,900

38th — $98,700

39th — $94,500

40th — $90,300

41st — $86,100

42nd — $81,900

43rd — $77,700

44th — $73,500

45th — $69,300

46th — $65,100

47th — $60,900

48th — $57,540

49th — $54,600

50th — $52,920