How much prize money did Tom McKibbin win at LIV Golf Adelaide event?

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin has enjoyed a solid start to life with LIV Golf and recorded his second consecutive top-15 finish in Adelaide this weekend – but how much prize money did he collect?

Each LIV event offers $20million for individual players while a further $5million is split between teams that finish in the top-three, giving McKibbin two opportunities to take home a healthy financial sum.

The 22-year-old ended this weekend sitting tied-seventh at LIV’s second event of 2025 in Australia, finishing on six-under par through his three rounds – seven shots adrift of champion Joaquin Niemann, who collected the mammoth $4million winner’s prize.

While McKibbin didn’t earn quite that much, the former Belfast Royal Academy student still took home $470,500 for his individual performance and he was further boosted after his team, Legion XIII, which also includes Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt, finished second.

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

That means the four stars split $1.5million, earning McKibbin another $375,000, bringing his total LIV Golf Adelaide payout to $845,500, which is the equivalent of £671,298.

The switch to LIV has already been extremely lucrative for McKibbin, who banked $1.03million in his debut event in Riyadh after finishing tied-15th alongside Legion XIII winning the team contest.

McKibbin had earned himself a PGA Tour card for the 2025 season after finishing in the DP World Tour’s top-10 last year, but instead opted to join LIV, linking up with two-time major winner Rahm.

On the move, McKibbin said earlier this month: "I've watched this (LIV Golf) for the last couple years since it started and it's something that I've really liked to watch, something very different, something that probably appeals to more people my age.

"The opportunity to get to play with these guys here and learn from some of the best players in the world week in, week out is something that appealed very, very nicely to me."