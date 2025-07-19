After volunteering at eight Open Championships – an American citizen who now lives in England was keen to get involved at this year’s edition at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Larry McLemore has volunteered his services at Opens across England and Scotland – but elected to miss out when Royal Portrush hosted the famous tournament back in 2019.

However, once it was confirmed that Portrush would welcome all of the sport’s elite once again for the final major of the year, Mr McLemore was eager to make the most of a chance of visiting Northern Ireland for the very first time.

And he’s certainly achieved that by seeing some of the country’s tourist sights at first-hand, before volunteering his services across a variety of different areas this week.

Larry McLemore, who is a volunteer at this year's Open Championship at Royal Portrush

He said: "I'm from Virginia in the United States, but I've been living in England for the last 20 years.

"So I started volunteering at the Open when I retired - and this is my ninth one. "I didn't come over in 2019, supposedly accommodations were a bit tricky, but I made sure to come over for this one.

"By volunteering you just see stuff you don't see on TV.

"I've worked on the practice range, so you see some of the players a bit closer than you do on TV and some of it's just the feel of the event that you don't get.

"Northern Ireland is very nice. We came over a week early and we did the Giant's Causeway, the Dark Hedges and Dunluce Castle, as well as some of the other sites along the Causeway coast.”

The News Letter spoke to Mr McLemore at the programme desk where he also gave out maps to members of the public.

However, he was quick to point out that two days of volunteering at the Open are never the same.

"My role starts out as a general reserve, so I fill in wherever there's a shortage,” he added.

"We would call that a utility man. One day I was a steward passing out the maps and information and today I'm selling programmes.

"I've been out on the course a little bit, but this one's a tricky course to see much action.

"There's not many grandstands and there's queues for the grandstands, so I don't have enough time to sort of settle down and watch.”

The all important question – has he enjoyed a famous Guinness during his time in the province?

He smiled: “Not yet – but yet is the key word here.

“We're actually staying in Ballymena.

"I've been taking the train up, so it's a little further away than I thought, but we're going over to the east coast to Glenarm.