Inside The Open's media centre which has helped deliver Royal Portrush spectacle to global audience

Hidden away from view of most attending this week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush is the hub helping bring the major tournament to a global audience.

Make your way through the spectator village, past the putting green where the world’s best are applying final touches before heading out onto the Dunluce links, dander across the first fairway, scale the slope and you’ll get a first sight of The Open’s media centre.

Accessible since last Sunday when practice got underway for the year’s final major, members of the press have travelled from across the world, adding an international flavour to Northern Ireland’s biggest-ever sporting event.

It’s from here where journalists furiously type away on keyboards, bringing extra colour, not only telling the fascinating stories of the 156 players who have earned their spot here, but also the people who work tirelessly behind-the-scenes to make the occasion a roaring success.

Rory McIlroy passed through the media centre's interview room on Monday ahead of The Open. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Millions of words have been produced, insightful videos created, viral ideas born and countless social media impressions gathered from inside these walls, all helping add depth and perspective to The Open.

Some journalists have made the hour-long trip to Holywood Golf Club, tracking the story of Rory McIlroy’s journey from junior hopeful to Grand Slam champion, while others are frantically rushing in and out catching players as they walk off the final tee, getting immediate views regardless of if the round has been a success or failure.

It’s not lost on me, a reporter based in Northern Ireland, just how special of an opportunity this is to attend a major sporting event on our doorstep – The Open hasn’t been here since 2019 and it’s not clear when it’ll return again.

When not out on course, you’re kept up to speed with every shot on the giant screens – there’s seven in total with one at either end filtering in the live broadcast footage while the middle five are a mixture of tee times and the leaderboard.

The current time in New York, Belfast and Geneva is displayed, giving the healthy number of American and European media present a reminder of home.

Each row, beginning at A and ending with L, seats 33 people across various sections split by walkways, from local to international, online to print, while the occasional famous face passes by during a break from commentary or providing on-course coverage.

An interview room is tucked off right, which is where the world’s elite held court earlier this week – Scottie Scheffler’s now-famous quote was delivered while Rory McIlroy answered where he views himself in the pantheon of Northern Ireland’s sporting greats.

That Monday press conference is where it first became clear that the fascination around McIlroy is on another level – there was standing room only as the Grand Slam winner covered a range of topics just 12 hours after arriving home from Scotland.

On this Saturday morning, golf for once isn’t the sole sporting focus as the press huddle around a screen in the cafe showing the British & Irish Lions’ first Test against Australia, but once Andy Farrell’s side have secured a 27-19 victory despite two late tries for the hosts, attention quickly switches back to matters on the north coast.

Each member of the press is given a daily allowance to spend with breakfast provided for the early risers – some were in here for 6am on Thursday and Friday – and supplies to keep others going late into the night, giving much-needed energy for the final push towards deadline.

Iconic pictures from years gone by line the walls and there’s friendly staff here to help with any queries, no matter how big or small, all playing a key role in making this tournament run as smoothly as it does.

Regardless of if you’re following every moment or your interest extends to only scanning scores, it’s likely you’ve consumed and enjoyed some form of content created in this media centre.

In some ways the most interesting part of the week is getting to know players you were previously unfamiliar with, such as former gang member Ryan Peake who booked his spot amongst the elite by winning the New Zealand Open or Richard Teder, the 20-year-old Estonian who became the first from a Baltic nation to qualify for The Open.

Or how about happenings in the spectator village, where the News Letter learnt The Open Arms can barely keep up with the Guinness demand or the perspective from marshals who have some of the best seats in the house.