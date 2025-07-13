After tormenting defences during his playing days in the Irish League – it is fair to say Dessie Loughery has mastered a new craft in the world of photography.

The former Ballymena United and Coleraine footballer – who also went into refereeing – is now commonly found at Irish League venues taking pictures for local photography agency Pacemaker.

However, this week will be somewhat different as he swaps a football for a golf ball during the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Speaking to the News Letter from the opening practice session on Sunday – where he got pictures of the crowd relaxing in the warm weather – Loughery spoke of the pressures of getting the right shots to capture the drama on the course.

Dessie Loughery (left) will be taking pictures at this year's Open Championship. He was pictured here several years ago with former golf star Gary Player.

He said: "It's great...but it's also the hardest week of your life as you walk on average 30 mile.

"Everyone thinks you come and stay at one hole - you don't.

"There's not many working for Pacemaker, just me and my colleague Darren, and you can't send images back from the course. You have to do all that from the media centre.

"So, you can get a text to go to the 10th, then the 14th and back to the 1st.

"I'll be trying to get something different as it’snot like football or rugby where you have variation.

"Golf you're trying to get in the background, the people watching and the Open sign as well.

"It's definitely something different than what I'm used to.

"As well as that, you have to sell a story.”

The Limavady native – who also has a passion for wildlife photography – won’t be going into this week blind after previously taking snaps at the Open when it was last held in Portrush six years ago.

Loughery says getting pictures of a jubilant Shane Lowry walking down the 18th amid celebratory scenes are memories that will last a lifetime.

"I covered the Open the last time and I covered the Irish Open,” he continued.

"I got fantastic shots of the Open the last time it was here six years ago.

"I can remember to this day Shane Lowry coming up the 18th hole and it still gives me butterflies in my stomach.

"We were on the upper tier taking pictures of him and you were under so much pressure to get that shot on that day.

"It was one of my highlights during my photography career.

"You do the international matches in football but everything about this is so different – it’s a completely different animal.”

Whilst Northern Ireland has been basking in some fabulous weather, Loughrey would rather see more dull conditions to help aid in his pictures.

He also would love to see the final day come down to a tussle between close friends Rory McIlroy and Lowry to get their hands on the Claret Jug for a second time.

He shared: "The better weather is terrible for the photographers; shadows in faces and all golfers wear hats, so it's hard to get their faces.

"The last day of the Open in 2019 had torrential rain and wind - but you have to get the shot and you're worrying about your equipment.

"I'd take a dull, overcast day. Us photographers love a moan!

"I would like to see the last day come down to a shoot-out between Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

"It would be best friends coming against each other at an Open.

"That would be heaven for everyone connected in the media.