It's a process but I'm working on it, says Rory McIlroy as he aims to improve his iron play as Stephanie Meadow makes steady start at the Chevron Championship
The Ulsterman carded an eagle, three birdies and one bogey to finish -4 on the opening day - four shots behind leader JT Poston.
Speaking to NBC Sports after his first round at Hilton Head, the 34-year-old insists he is embracing the challenge of trying to get better.
"I don't feel like I'm right on top of my game but I'm determined to get on top of it," he explained.
"I'm liking the challenge at the minute and trying to figure it out.
"I think it's just the iron play.
"I'm hitting the ball pretty good off the tee and I see signs that the iron play is getting a little bit better but it's just not like Ludvig (Aberg) who is in complete control of his game at the minute.
"I just need to get a little bit more in control and if I do that, then I'm going to be a bit more sure of myself and make more committed swings.
"At the minute, it's a process but I'm working at it."
McIlroy is back on the course at 3:30pm BST this afternoon as he aims to close the gap at the top of the leaderboard.
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow shot an opening round of 71 at the Chevron Championship in Texas.
American golfer Lauren Coughlin has a first-round lead for just the second time in her career after a six-under par 66.
Jordanstown native Meadow is five shots back and starts her second round at 6:15pm BST today.
