Jon Rahm admits it's 'very apparent how high his ceiling really is' after Tom McKibbin makes impressive start to life with LIV Golf

Two-time major winner Jon Rahm heaped praise on Tom McKibbin and says it’s “very apparent how high his ceiling really is” after the Northern Irishman made an impressive start to life with LIV Golf.

It was confirmed last month that McKibbin, who had earned a PGA Tour card for this year after stringing together solid results on the DP World Tour, would be linking up with Rahm’s Legion XIII on the Saudi-backed breakaway tour and teed off for the first time in Riyadh this week.

The 22-year-old sought advice from countryman Rory McIlroy, who said McKibbin was “giving up a lot to not really benefit that much”, before making his final decision to join LIV.

McKibbin shot an opening round seven-under par 65 and remains in contention to claim the winner’s cheque of $4 million while the top team on the leaderboard will also split a further $3 million.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 5: Caleb Surratt, Tom McKibbin, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton of team Legion XIII address the media in a press conference prior to LIV Golf Riyadh at Riyadh Golf Club. (Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Former Belfast Royal Academy pupil McKibbin is playing alongside Legion XIII team-mates Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt.

The LIV Golf calendar has 14 events staged all around the world with McKibbin going from Saudi Arabia to Australia later this month before travelling to the likes of Hong Kong, Singapore and America.

After making a rapid start, Rahm is clear that McKibbin has a bright future and feels he’s a perfect fit for his team.

"I was very aware of his talent - I hadn't seen it live on the course yet - but Monday and Tuesday it was very apparent how high his ceiling really is,” he said. “Tom expressed his interest to join LIV and as far as I know there weren't any teams trying to outbid.

"I don't know if that was the case or it was him saying he didn't want to go anywhere else, but I thought he would be a prized player and I'm happy we got him."

The Riyadh event is unique in that it’s being staged at night under the lights and McKibbin revealed he practiced in Dubai in an attempt to get up to speed quickly.

"It was definitely a different experience,” he reflected. “I wouldn't say I was nervous, probably more anxious and not sure about how I was going to go, especially playing at night which is something none of us have really experienced.

