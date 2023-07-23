LIVE: Live updates from Rory McIlroy's final Open Championship round as Northern Irishman looks to end major drought

News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy has made a stunning start to his final Open Championship round at Royal Liverpool as he looks to end his nine-year wait for a fifth major crown.
By Johnny Morton
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 14:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 15:58 BST

After consecutive pars in his opening two holes, McIlroy then went on a run of three straight birdies to improve his score to -6, moving into a tie for second with Jon Rahm and Cameron Young as the trio pursue current leader Brian Harman on -11.

McIlroy holed from 50 feet for birdie on the third and 15 feet on the next to join Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Fitzpatrick on five under par but then moved ahead of the English duo after finding yet another birdie at the fifth.

Playing alongside Emiliano Grillo, McIlroy struck his fourth par at the seventh and after striking to within 12 feet on the ninth, McIlroy gave himself a great opportunity to further claw back the gap to Harman but his putt didn’t have the required accuracy as he posted three under for the front-nine.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy tees off the 8th during day four of The Open at Royal Liverpool, Wirral. PIC: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy tees off the 8th during day four of The Open at Royal Liverpool, Wirral. PIC: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy tees off the 8th during day four of The Open at Royal Liverpool, Wirral. PIC: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
His bid for victory was dealt a blow on the tenth hole as he dropped a further shot back following a bogey while Rahm moved into second on -7.

McIlroy hit the fairway on 11 and putted from 28 feet for birdie, which despite an excellent attempt, failed to find the hole as he walked away with par to remain on -5.

Three further pars followed on 12 and 13 but he was mightily unlucky not to sink a massive putt on the 13th with the line looking right but the ball ran agonisingly past the hole.

RORY’S FULL ROUND HOLE-BY-HOLE:

1st: Par

2nd: Par

3rd: Birdie

4th: Birdie

5th: Birdie

6th: Par

7th: Par

8th: Par

9th: Par

10th: Bogey

11th: Par

12th: Par

13th: Par

More to follow...

