Lough Erne Resort set to host 2025 Champion of Champions Junior Golf Tournament

Around £1m to be injected to the local economy

Lough Erne Resort is delighted to announce the return of the prestigious Champion of Champions Junior Golf Tournament, which will take place at the award-winning venue from 29th-31st July 2025.

The tournament comes hot on the heels of The Open Championship held at Royal Portrush which was watched by millions across the world.

Recognised as the world’s biggest Junior Champions Invitational, the tournament will welcome the most talented young golfers from across the globe for a week of elite competition.

Michael Gallagher (left) with Barry McCauley.

Set the within the breathtaking landscape of Northern Ireland’s Fermanagh Lakelands, Lough Erne Resort’s acclaimed Faldo Course – designed by six-time Major Champion Sir Nick Faldo – along with the resort’s Castle Hume Championship course provide the perfect stage for the tournament, which continues to grow in strength and reputation each year. The 2025 event will see more than 250 junior golfers from more than 40 countries compete across multiple age categories, ranging from age 6-19 years old, in what promises to be a thrilling showcase of emerging talent. It’s estimated almost 2,500 people will travel to the region as spectators.

Now in its fifth year, the Champion of Champions Junior Golf Tournament, sponsored by Flogas and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, has established itself as a key fixture on the junior golf calendar. The event offers a rare opportunity for junior golfers to pit their skills in a professionally-run competition on a world-class course, whilst experiencing the warm hospitality and natural beauty for which Lough Erne Resort is renowned.

Speaking ahead of the event, Tournament Director Michael Gallagher expressed his excitement for what promises to be a memorable week:

“We are delighted to welcome these exceptional young golfers from all corners of the globe to Fermanagh. To have them competing on the world-class Castle Hume and Faldo Championship courses is truly special.

“This tournament will bring in over one million pounds into the local economy which is a great economic boost to the region. I want to wish every competitor the very best of luck - this will be a week they’ll never forget.

“The Championship is not just about top-tier golf. A spectacular week of festivities has been planned, including fireworks displays, traditional Irish dancing, and a celebration of international sport and culture. The Lough Erne Resort will be alive with energy as families, players, and spectators come together to witness the stars of tomorrow.”

Commenting ahead of the tournament, Lough Erne Resort’s Director of Golf, Barry McCauley, said:

“On the back of The Open, Lough Erne Resort welcomed golfers from all across the globe in the two week build up to this prestigious event, highlighting the power and demand for the North West region, as a much sought after golf destination, combining some of the best links and parkland golf experiences available. We are particularly proud of the fact the Faldo Course has recently been ranked 6th best parkland in GB and Ireland by Golf World.

“The Champion of Champions Junior Tournament exemplifies everything we stand for - excellence, dedication, and a passion for sport. Supporting the next generation of golfers is something we take great pride in, and we look forward to enjoying another memorable week of outstanding golf.”

With a strong commitment to youth development and inclusivity in sport, the tournament has attracted young players of exceptional calibre from across Europe, North America, and Asia. Spectators are welcome throughout the week, and admission to all rounds is free, offering families and golf enthusiasts an exciting summer event set against the stunning backdrop of Castle Hume Lough.