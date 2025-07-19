Marshal reflects on 'massive honour' of working at The Open - and watching Rory McIlroy from best seat in the house

There’s no doubting who is the star attraction at Royal Portrush this week with McIlroy-mania arriving for The Open Championship – and the army of marshals scattered across the iconic Dunluce links have some of the best seats in the house.

A significant portion of the 278,000 spectators present for Northern Ireland’s biggest-ever sporting event have tracked home hero Rory McIlroy’s every move with the Holywood native returning for the first time since completing a career Grand Slam.

in stark contrast to 2019, when McIlroy’s title hopes were essentially over after one hole, the local favourite has given fans plenty to cheer about, heading into the weekend sitting on three-under par.

With crowds lining either side of the fairway and making use of any vantage point to get a glimpse of McIlroy, marshals are inside the ropes and depending on position, have a clear view of the tee or green.

An army of marshals are helping The Open run smoothly at Royal Portrush. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The marshals work on a rotational schedule, making their way up and down an assigned hole throughout the day in shift patterns, and they are assisting alongside members from their home club.

Portstewart Golf Club have taken position on the first hole for Saturday while Castlerock Golf Club are up ahead on the second, enjoying every moment of a unique experience as Northern Ireland hosts The Open for just the third time.

"We're appreciative that we can be here and do this,” said Portstewart member Derek. “It's a massive honour and really enjoyable.

"If you're interested in golf, it's great to be closer to the players and see the shots. We are moving around so we are in the best positions.

"We rotate, so we'll be here on the fairway and then move into spotters and then be up behind the green. It's certainly enjoyable.

"It does disrupt your sleep! This morning wasn't too bad because we're after the cut, but before that some of the mornings you were getting here after 5am.

"You're afraid of sleeping in and the result of that is you keep waking up through the night because you don't want to miss it!”

There’s a clear difference in the sheer number of spectators when McIlroy is making his way through compared to all other players, and having watched from the stands in 2019 when he carded a quadruple bogey at the first, Derek was delighted to return to the scene six years on with a more enjoyable result.

"I came early on Friday before I started and went into the stands,” he said. “You always fear for him on the first hole after 2019, but he got off to a great start with a birdie.

"There's a lovely view up there from the stands and you're able to see everything.

"There's a massive difference when Rory is playing and in the role of being a marshal, it's manic with the crowd control.

"At the top of the green there's a walkway you have to close off and the sheer numbers...even down here the walkways are very busy.”

Northern Ireland hosting The Open will undoubtedly have a lasting impact beyond Sunday’s conclusion with a generation of children getting to experience one of the world’s most prestigious tournaments for the first time.

Being around the grounds and watching their sporting heroes from close quarters could act as the perfect source of inspiration – Derek’s 11-year-old grandson was mesmerised upon arrival at Royal Portrush.

"I brought my grandson down last Sunday and he has never experienced something like this before, so it was great for him to come,” he added. “I took him around to the driving range and we sat there...he was blown away by how effortless the shots were - I reckon I put more effort into my putts than they do in their drives!"

McIlroy’s chances of home glory will largely depend on the outcome of Saturday’s round – he tees off at 2:30pm – while there’s also the danger of world number one Scottie Scheffler hitting peak form.