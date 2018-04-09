MASTERS REACTION: Rory McIlroy left frustrated after disappointing final round at Augusta

Rory McIlroy admitted he struggled for momentum as he suffered final day misery at the Masters on Sunday.

But the Northern Ireland man remains convinced he will eventually get the chance to don the famous green Jacket at Augusta.

Patrick Reed claimed his first Major win after his fourth-round score of 71 held off late challenges from Rickie Fowler (67) and Jordan Spieth (64).

The Texan claimed victory by one shot, with his 15-under par total edging out his fellow countrymen, who finished on 14 and 13 under par respectively.

As for McIlroy, well the much anticipated final-day challenge never materialised after he sat second going into super Sunday, three strokes behind Reed on 11-under.

In fact, his bid to claim the final leg of golf's grand slam fizzled out just when it mattered as he posted a two-over par 74 to claim a share of fifth place with Cameron Smith (66), Bubba Watson (69) and Henrik Stenson (70) on nine-under par for the championship.

John Rahm finished fourth on 11-under following his final-day 69.

McIlroy said it was frustrating to give up such a promising position at the start of the day as he finished as the only player in the top 10 to go over par on the final round.

"'I hit some good shots out there," said the 28-year-old."'But I feel momentum is a huge thing, especially in final rounds.

'You look at what Jordan and Rickie did 'They got on a roll and I didn't. Patrick and I didn't at all.

"We were both around even par, and just sort of grinding out there. And it wasn't quite what we both had in mind.

"He just hung in there a little bit better than I did and got the job done.

"I was trying to hit good shots and good putts and anytime I felt like I hit a decent shot, I either left myself on the wrong side of the pin or gave myself a tricky one behind the hill. 'And then when I did get some opportunities I didn't take advantage of them.

"Yeah, a tough day, but I'll be back. And hopefully I'll be better," he added.

McIlroy, who surrendered a four-shot lead on the final day in 2011, said he still had the belief at he would one day join the illustrious list of names who have secured a Masters crown.

"Yeah, 100-per-cent,' he said when asked if he retained hope of putting on a green jacket in the future.

"I've played in two final groups in the last seven years, I've had five top‑10s, I play this golf course well.

"I just haven't played it well enough at the right time."