Meet the American fan who has been a Rory McIlroy supporter since 'Miracle at Medinah' Ryder Cup meeting

Don’t be fooled by Torrey Poholsky’s eye-catching patriotic attire donned for Sunday’s finale at The Open Championship – just like thousands of other fans, he’s here to cheer on Rory McIlroy.

It was a chance meeting with the Northern Irish icon following Team Europe’s dramatic Ryder Cup comeback at Medinah Country Club in 2012, where a 23-year-old McIlroy collected three points for José María Olazábal’s side, that turned Poholsky into an immediate supporter.

Dubbed the ‘Miracle at Medinah’, Europe trailed 10-6 going into the final day of action in Chicago and required 8.5 points to win one of the sport’s most prestigious competitions outright.

They proceeded to win eight and tie one of Sunday’s 12 singles matches, including McIlroy’s defeat of Keegan Bradley, to complete one of the greatest Ryder Cup reversals.

America's Torrey Poholsky (centre) and Australian Gary Lisbon (right) are enjoying their trip to Royal Portrush

Having been impressed by the humble nature of McIlroy, who was already a sporting superstar after winning two major championships, Poholsky has remained an avid fan, watching in delight as he completed a career Grand Slam at The Masters.

Now, 13 years after first meeting McIlroy, he’s made the trip to Northern Ireland to lend his support, travelling to Royal Portrush for the second time after playing the iconic course in 2021.

"I love the area and absolutely love the course,” he told the News Letter. “People back in the States don't really talk about Portrush but having played here in 2021, I tell people it's one of my favourite courses.

"It doesn't have the notoriety or talked about like St Andrews, but it's so cool to be back.

"I'm a career-long Rory fan. I met him at the 'Miracle at Medinah' Ryder Cup in Chicago when he was a young kid.

"My buddy and I were leaving - we had special parking privileges because his cousin played on the junior Ryder Cup team, so we didn't have to leave like the rest of people.

"We were walking around the course and we heard this ruckus at the putting green and it was the European team celebrating and taking pictures with the trophy!

"About 10 of us were standing along the outskirts of the green and Team Europe were in good spirits, came over to us and took selfies.

“I was dressed similarly at that event but Rory was super humble and we got a selfie. I've been a fan of his for his whole career. Wearing this outfit, people think I'm being crass or rude, but I’m following Rory.”

It’s almost a win-win situation for Poholsky, who will likely watch countryman Scottie Scheffler lift his first Claret Jug on Sunday evening with the American carrying a four-shot lead into the final round while also getting an opportunity to follow McIlroy once again.

"I seen him (McIlroy) hit the flag on 15 and the roars went up,” he added. “I was going to stay there at 15 and watch others come through but with that atmosphere and energy I had to follow him in. It was super awesome.

"I'm definitely happy to see Scottie doing well but let's just say I wouldn't be mad if Rory posts a great score and makes a run.”

Poholsky is here as part of a trip organised by Great Golf Escapes, an Australian golf holiday specialist based in Melbourne and facilitates dream breaks to the world’s best courses.

The company is ran by Gary Lisbon, an international photographer who has visited almost 700 courses across 30 countries worldwide, and he ranks Royal Portrush in the “top 10 or 15” he’s visited.

"It's different to Royal County Down which has the Mournes as the backdrop, here you don't get that but you get enough variety...when you get a drone up in the air you get a different perspective,” he said. “On hole number five, you get the cliffs in the background, Dunluce Castle, then at 15 you get Skerries and Calamity is just a hole that has to be seen.

"I love being in Northern Ireland. The golf is special, the people are special and the scenery is extra special."

Next week, when the 153rd Open Championship is in the books, Lisbon’s touring group will experience the Royal Portrush course for themselves, taking inspiration from watching the professionals in action over recent days.

Walking around the spectator village, you get a sense of the true international appeal of this tournament – 278,000 people passed through the gates this week – but not many have travelled quite as far as Lisbon and some of his clients.

"Australians love to travel and we want them to experience the best courses on the tournament scene, so The Open is pretty cool in that regard,” he added. “Being able to book places like Royal County Down and playing Royal Portrush the week after The Open is pretty special.

"We're going to places like Rosapena, Portmarnock...the breadth of courses you have in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is just off the charts. Australians don't mind travelling 32 hours to play some of these courses!