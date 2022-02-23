Michael Hoey confirms retirement from pro golf

Hoey, a five-time winner on the European Tour and part of the victorious Walker Cup team in 2001, will begin his new role in South Africa next month as a referee.

“It’s exciting, a new challenge,” the 43-year-old told BBC Sport.

“When the pandemic started in 2020 I started learning the rules and looking into that as I didn’t really know where the future lay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MALLORCA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Michael Hoey of Northern Ireland plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during Day One of the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A at T-Golf & Country Club on November 4, 2021 in Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

“I missed that whole year but had quite a good year last year and did quite well at the Dunhill Links so I proved to myself I could still play.

“But I’ve just turned 43 and I see so many good young players on the Challenge Tour now, it’s hard to make a living.