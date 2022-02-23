Michael Hoey confirms retirement from pro golf
Northern Ireland’s Michael Hoey has announced his retirement from professional golf to become a referee on the DP World Tour.
Hoey, a five-time winner on the European Tour and part of the victorious Walker Cup team in 2001, will begin his new role in South Africa next month as a referee.
“It’s exciting, a new challenge,” the 43-year-old told BBC Sport.
“When the pandemic started in 2020 I started learning the rules and looking into that as I didn’t really know where the future lay.
“I missed that whole year but had quite a good year last year and did quite well at the Dunhill Links so I proved to myself I could still play.
“But I’ve just turned 43 and I see so many good young players on the Challenge Tour now, it’s hard to make a living.
“I’ll always miss the thrill of competition but I’ve had two years to think about this and while I enjoyed it last year, you have to make a living out of it too and I’m happy with where I am.”