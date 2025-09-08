​Rory McIlroy’s dramatic Irish Open glory delivered another magic moment in what the Northern Ireland ace described as “a pretty cool year”.

​April’s Augusta triumph to secure his Masters milestone and place in the grand slam club marks a landmark achievement but success on Sunday for a second home national open capped “an incredible week” at The K Club.

Now McIlroy will play a Wentworth course familiar from past tests and close to his family home before joining Team Europe for the Ryder Cup.

On future challenges, McIlroy stood determined to keep on adding to the highlights reel.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy on his way to Amgen Irish Open glory. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

"I want to have a good week again at Wentworth, a golf course that I lost in a play-off last year, a golf course that I've played well on over the years,” he said. “Just want to continue to keep playing well.

“And this was a big step towards that Race to Dubai goal that I set myself, and next week is another opportunity to give myself a little bit of cushion going into the last two events of the year.”

He added: "I think I said a win going into the Ryder Cup, I didn't think was necessary, but it would have been very nice and it probably would have validated the fact my game was in good shape and I was happy with where everything is.

“My game is in good shape. Even if I hadn't have won here this week, I would have walked away being pretty encouraged about where everything is.

"Tee to green, I felt like I was good. It was nice to be in sort of the heat of battle and in contention and having to hit different shots under pressure, especially over those last few holes where there's a little bit of trouble here and there and you have to manage your game a little bit.

“I felt like I did most things well this week, and I've got another week next week to just keep on trying to sharpen the tools.

"Not that I don't feel this way, but I've got another couple weeks to feel 100 percent ready for whatever I'm going to face at Bethpage.”

His year will also feature a fight towards Race to Dubai success, along with appearances scheduled in Australia and India.

"I said it out there on the green, but 2025 is going to go down as one of the best years of my career, if not the best, or at least the most memorable for a lot of different reasons,” said McIlroy on Sunday after defeating Joakim Lagergren in a three-hole play-off having delivered a thrilling eagle on the 18th to force the extra excitement. “Yeah, just an incredible week...the crowds, the atmosphere out there all week, but especially over the weekend and here in the last few groups.

“Just such a thrill and such a pleasure to play in front of so many people and to feel that support and have them rooting you on down the closing stretch.

"I'm glad I rewarded all their support with a nice finish there on 18 and obviously getting the job done in the play-off.

“As an Irish golfer growing up, one of the ones we always wanted to win is the Irish Open.