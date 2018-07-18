New book celebrates history of Cushendall Golf Club

Cushendall Golf Club celebrates 80 years with a varied programme that included the unwrapping on a meticulously crafted narrative in a 333-page hardback book titled - ‘Cushendall Golf Club 1938-2018. Jewel of the Glens’.

The 54 chapters have individual yarns of past exploits in what is a compulsively readable chronicle. The pages almost blissfully turn on their own.

Author Denis O’Hara features ‘live’ interviews and anecdotal recall of many of the Club’s iconic figures, including founding members James McSparran, Larry Morahan and Ann Lewis up to the more recent figures such as Shaun McLaughlin, Danny Anderson, Vincent Agnew and Colm Thompson.

Brought to life are unforgettable golfing achievements, such as the winning of the Ulster Barton Shield, the Pierce Purcell Shield, I.L.G.U competitions- including the Nellie Garrett Cup - and the Christie Flag. There is a wide array of nostalgic images and photographs, both in 24 colour and a multitude of black and white pages.

The author also has achieved a perceptive and carefully crafted insight to the Club’s survival over the eight decades, sometimes against the odds.

The devoted male and female members, supported by widespread community spirit that included help from the Ballycastle and Ballymena Golf Clubs, the local Ruairi Og Hurling Club and the Cushendall Boat Club, often overcame adversity.

There was the disastrous flooding that afflicted the course in 1990. The R&A provided substantial financial assistance.

People from the area also weighed into help gather funds to not only make sure the ever-friendly Club stayed afloat but also maintained the high quality of the nine-hole course.

Chartered in the tome, grant assisted by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, are the steady improvements to Clubhouse facilities, starting with a wooden green hut in 1949 through to the use of the iconic Legge House, and onward to the erection of the present well-appointed building that includes a Function Room, Restaurant and the welcoming Bar.

The book - ‘Jewel of the Glens. Cushendall Golf Club 1938-2018. - can be purchased (£25) from Cushendall Golf Club - 028 217 71318. E-mail-info@cushendallgolfclub.com