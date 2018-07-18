NI Open to drive support for local children with cancer

The Northern Ireland Open, which takes place at Galgorm Castle from 15th – 19th August, has selected Cancer Fund for Children as its official charity partner for 2018.

The local children’s cancer charity will benefit from the homegrown tournament next month, which will see 156 European Tour golfers take to the course, as well as an extensive schedule of events and activities away from the fairways to entertain all the family.

As well as selling the official programme for the NI Open, Cancer Fund for Children will benefit from a range of events including an Ambassadors Q&A Evening on Tuesday 14th August in the Braid Centre, and the Pro Am Dinner, following the Pro Am Day on Wednesday 15th August.

Ross Oliver, NI Open Event Manager, said: “Last year over 43,000 spectators came through the gates at Galgorm to enjoy everything the NI Open has to offer. Plans are well underway to ensure this year’s event is even bigger and better than previous years, with the promise of world class golf and an exciting programme of activity and events in the NI Open Village.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to support Cancer Fund for Children at this year’s event. The NI Open is very much a family event, so it’s fantastic that we are able to give something back, and do our bit to support families who are going through the most awful time.”

Funds raised from the tournament will enable Cancer Fund for Children to provide a range of practical, emotional and financial support to families affected by cancer, to help them cope with its impact on their lives.

The Taylor family, from Ahoghill are just one local family who have benefitted from the charity’s support, after their 12 year old daughter Molly was diagnosed with cancer in 2014.

Mum Lisa said: “When Molly was diagnosed with cancer, it was a massive shock. It was like being pushed into a nightmare. You don’t expect it for your child. It’s awful - you know it happens to someone else’s child but not yours.

“The support from Cancer Fund for Children was absolutely amazing during this time. Our Cancer Fund for Children Specialist provided one-to-one support for Molly, which helped her to open up and talk about what was happening. Her siblings Matthew and Ellie were also finding Molly’s diagnosis difficult to understand, and our Cancer Fund for Children Specialist really helped them too.

“As a family, we’ve also had the opportunity to go to Daisy Lodge, and it’s so lovely to be able to spend some quality time together as a family, in a place where people understand what you are going through.

“I honestly could not thank or praise Cancer Fund for Children highly enough for everything they’ve done for our family.”

Tickets for the NI Open are free. You can register now at www.niopen.golf

To find out more about the work of Cancer Fund for Children, go to www.cancerfundforchildren.com