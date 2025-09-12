Nightmare start for Rory McIlroy on Friday after three consecutive bogeys in BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
The Masters champion was five shots off the pace after his opening round on Thursday at a a rain-hit Wentworth and found the water at the final hole, hitting his approach at the concluding par-five 18th into the water and having to settle for a bogey and a three-under-par 69.
He completed his first round at 7:30pm and in near darkness after a weather delay – which lasted nearly an hour-and-a-half in the middle of the afternoon – disrupted the day’s play.
McIlroy’s untidy finish followed him into Friday’s second round, when the Northern Ireland player bogeyed the third, fourth and fifth holes to slip down the oder.
The 36-year-old is one under through eight holes, seven shots off the lead.
On Thursday, McIlroy started ominously, chipped in for birdie on the first hole at a tournament he won in 2014 before recording three runner-up finishes in his last five visits.
A second birdie followed for the Northern Irishman at the par-five fourth only to bogey the following par three.
But birdies on the 10th, 12th and 16th appeared to put him in a strong position for the remainder of the weekend as he stepped up his preparations for the Ryder Cup later this month.
However, McIlroy has work to do to on Friday to compensate for his disappointing start to the second round.
Fellow Northern Ireland man Tom McKibbin – set to tee off on Friday at 13:30 BST – is three under after an opening 69.
Swede Ludvig Aberg – a captain’s pick for Europe’s showdown with the United States in New York – and Frenchman Tom Vaillant shared the overnight lead after they both shot eight-under-par 64s.