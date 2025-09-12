Rory McIlroy has made a nightmare start on day two of the BMW PGA Championship after making three bogeys early in his second round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Masters champion was five shots off the pace after his opening round on Thursday at a a rain-hit Wentworth and found the water at the final hole, hitting his approach at the concluding par-five 18th into the water and having to settle for a bogey and a three-under-par 69.

He completed his first round at 7:30pm and in near darkness after a weather delay – which lasted nearly an hour-and-a-half in the middle of the afternoon – disrupted the day’s play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlroy’s untidy finish followed him into Friday’s second round, when the Northern Ireland player bogeyed the third, fourth and fifth holes to slip down the oder.

Rory McIlroy carded three bogeys in a row as he began his second round at the BMW PGA Championship. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

The 36-year-old is one under through eight holes, seven shots off the lead.

On Thursday, McIlroy started ominously, chipped in for birdie on the first hole at a tournament he won in 2014 before recording three runner-up finishes in his last five visits.

A second birdie followed for the Northern Irishman at the par-five fourth only to bogey the following par three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But birdies on the 10th, 12th and 16th appeared to put him in a strong position for the remainder of the weekend as he stepped up his preparations for the Ryder Cup later this month.

However, McIlroy has work to do to on Friday to compensate for his disappointing start to the second round.

Fellow Northern Ireland man Tom McKibbin – set to tee off on Friday at 13:30 BST – is three under after an opening 69.