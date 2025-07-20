No fairytale finish, but Rory McIlroy's Northern Ireland homecoming still highlight of unforgettable Open at Royal Portrush

While Rory McIlroy’s Northern Ireland homecoming didn’t have the fairytale finish of winning a second Claret Jug at Royal Portrush, the atmosphere surrounding his return was still the highlight of an unforgettable Open Championship.

McIlroy entered Sunday’s final round six shots behind Scottie Scheffler – overturning that deficit required a combination of the world number one succumbing to pressure and the home hero enjoying a flawless round, but ultimately neither scenario quite played out on the Dunluce links.

Regardless, thousands of fans followed McIlroy’s every move across all four days, and there were once again healthy crowds streaming around Royal Portrush willing on the local favourite in the final round.

Just like throughout the week, the announcement of ‘on the tee from Northern Ireland, Rory McIlroy’ was met with an eruption of noise, but this reception had an extra decibel as he headed out still holding a dream of winning his sixth major title, second of the year and first on home soil.

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 20: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt on the sixth green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Roars for Rory, who is arguably his country’s greatest-ever sportsperson, were audible as he strode down the first fairway from all generations and those in attendance were scrambling for best position.

Fortunately for the media, access is granted within the ropes, giving the prime seat in the house with McIlroy just a matter of metres away – an experience which will live with me forever.

As the large majority chant ‘Rory, Rory, Rory’, a number of Englishmen respond in kind close by with shouts for ‘Matt, Matt, Matt’, cheering on his playing partner Matthew Fitzpatrick.

From close range the second green looks like a terrifying series of slants and slopes destined to derail dreams – high-flying Tyrrell Hatton and Li Haotong both dropped shots on the par-five, but McIlroy is up to the task and picks up a birdie, just like Scheffler has done on the first.

The fascinating subplot to this finale is the fact the overwhelming favourite is playing just one group behind, meaning McIlroy and his legion of fans are all too aware of what’s happening as Scheffler looks to take one step closer to joining him in an exclusive Grand Slam club.

Encouragement for McIlroy continues despite a bogey – shouts from the multiple tiers of Origins hospitality lend their voices to the chorus and there’s people watching from houses alongside the far side of Royal Portrush, making use of prime geographical location.

The fifth, named White Rocks, is one of the most picturesque on the course with the players driving towards the sea with stunning cliffs in the background, and a short delay in play alerts McIlroy to yet another Scheffler birdie.

McIlroy responds in kind – perhaps spurred on by the ‘Go Rory’ flag draped over a nearby property perched above – and he even has time to chase off a pesky drone which was emerged from ground level as a distraction.

As the herd of media and fans follow McIlroy around, quips of being part of his entourage are being thrown around by marshals, who have had to deal with manic crowds all week chasing after the Holywood native.

The crowd are providing a source of commentary for those unable to pick up the ball as it pings off McIlroy’s club face – the cheers acting as a sign of encouragement he’s in good position, the dreaded groans meaning something hasn’t quite gone to plan.

Any slim hope of McIlroy glory faded away on 10, hitting past the green and having to settle for double bogey, and even a birdie on 12 isn’t enough to put a real dent in Scheffler’s lead as he responds to a slight wobble of his own on the eighth in style.

One of the main storylines from this week is the reception received by McIlroy – the cheers on every hole, the shouts of ‘greatest ever’ like one fan screamed on the seventh fairway and his comfort in playing the role of home hero, which was in stark contrast to 2019.

He promised to embrace every moment of this tournament and while the fans gave him plenty, he provided the goods by offering them something to cheer about, keeping the dream alive to the final round.