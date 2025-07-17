Tom McKibbin labelled conditions as “tricky” after posting an opening round of one-over par at this year's Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

After bogeying two out of his first three holes, McKibbin got back on track by landing a birdie at the fifth, and then had a highlight by carding a superb eagle at the par 5 seventh.

The 22-year-old, who learned his craft at Rory McIlroy’s Holywood Golf Club an hour down the road, went into the turn on two-under par after landing a birdie at the ninth.

McKibbin, who was teeing it up in the opening group at 6.35am alongside Padraig Harrington and Nicolai Hojgaard, gave two shots back with a six at the par 4 eleventh.

Strokes were gained and lost with a birdie at twelve and then a bogey at thirteen.

As the wind and rain made an appearance across the Dunluce links, McKibbin then carded four successive pars, with an error off the tee then resulting in a bogey at the last.

When asked to sum up his round, the LIV Golf member McKibbin remarked how it had “a little bit of everything”.

He said: “Yeah, it was okay.

"A little bit of good in there, a little bit of bad. Overall one over, not great, but not bad.

"Overall not too annoyed, but not that happy either...it was a very up and down day.

"Obviously I was two over after three and I actually don't really feel like I'd hit that bad of a shot to be in that position. I just missed a fairway on one and didn't have a good lie at all.

"Thought I hit a good shot in three, came out a little bit short, then I hit it down the middle of the fairway on four and was in a divot, so I was like it's just not going my way.

"Then I hit a good bunker shot on five and I made a birdie there and was one over after five.

"It wasn't too bad and then it played quite nicely after that...I only struggled on the holes with the wind off the left, but besides that it was okay.”

With plenty of people at the course to watch his progress in the first group, McKibbin admitted to have felt some nerves and revealed how he didn’t want to hit his opening shot out-of-bounds – just like Rory McIlroy did back in 2019.

“I think Rory's made that tee shot a lot scarier,” he joked.

"That's all I could probably think about for the last three days.

“I just didn't really want to hit that bad of a shot, but I was very happy to get it under way.

"It’s amazing getting clapped on to every tee in green. It was pretty cool today and the first experience of that kind.

"They're out there wanting you to do the best that you can and it's great to have that support.”

McKibbin has played Royal Portrush more times that he can remember – so what were the conditions like out there?

He replied: “It was tricky.

"Some of the pin positions are really good...they're just over slopes.